Missoula Hellgate spoiled the home debut for Belgrade Friday with a stifling defense and balanced offensive attack.
The Knights built an early 9-1 lead, which grew to 37-12 by halftime, boasted six players who scored six or more points, and cruised to a 61-29 victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“Got down pretty far, so it was hard to come out of the hole,” first-year Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said.
Belgrade (1-2) was put on its heels from the start as the Knights came out with full court pressure. When the Panthers did get into a halfcourt set against a 2-3 zone, many of those possessions were either one and done or resulted in a turnover.
Handling pressure is something Nolte plans to address over Christmas break.
“We definitely have to make some adjustments,” she said. “And we got to find a way that we can compete in practice with the same kind of competition. It’s going to be finding ways to be creative and practicing that way. We got to practice the way we play and right now it’s not there.”
The Panthers were often rushed offensively due to the pressure. Thus, Nolte would like to see better and quicker decision making as well as ball fakes.
“We worked on a lot this week and it looked good. But when you go against the JV team it’s a lot different than when you go against the number two team in the state. So the competition is a big change and put us on our heels and we had a hard time getting back up.”
MacKenzie Turner kept the Panthers afloat early. The sophomore scored all of her team-high eight points in the first quarter as Belgrade got within 17-9.
But Turner fouled out late in the second quarter in her final game of the season. She’s having season-ending knee surgery after the holiday break.
“She popped out her knee cap in open gym before the season started and she had done it before in soccer. So it’s more of a preventative surgery,” said Nolte. “She can still play, but they’re going to put in an artificial tendon or whatever to hold it in place.”
While the Panthers struggled offensively, there were some bright spots. Sophomores Emmery Blossom and Grace Garvert connected on second half 3-pointers, while Olivia Wegner provided a spark off the bench. The freshman scored on back-to-back drives to the bucket to begin the fourth quarter.
Wegner, Nolte said, will likely move up to a fulltime varsity member to fill the void left by Turner.
While there are plenty of offensive things that need work, Nolte was happy with the defensive effort.
“I think that our defense is still going to be key for us. It was a little soft in the first half because they were able to capitalize on some of it,” she said. “But the kids played hard.”
Sophomore Bailee Sayler led Hellgate with 13 points, while freshman Alex Covill had nine and sophomore Lauren Dick finished with eight.
Belgrade returns to action Jan. 4 hosting Helena High in another non-conference game.
Missoula Hellgate 61, Belgrade 29
Hellgate 18 19 12 12 - 61
Belgrade 9 3 8 9 - 29
MISSOULA HELLGATE - Abby Heaphy 1 3-4 6, Kennedy McCorkle 2 0-0 6, Kinsey Henthorn 2 0-0 5, Perry Paffhausen 1 1-2 3, Izzy Haye 0 0-0 0, Bailee Sayler 4 5-6 13, Lauren Dick 4 0 0-0 8, Keke Davis 2 2-5 6, Austynn Covill 2 1-1 5, Alex Covill 4 1-3 9. Totals: 21 13-23 61.
BELGRADE (1-2) - MacKenzie Turner 4 0-0 8, Olivia Wegner 2 0-0 4, Emmery Blossom 1 3-6 6, Sarah Morris 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 1 2-2 5, Noami Reanier 1-7 1, Hazel Eaton 0 2-2 2, Sophia Flikkema 0 1-4 1, Gracey Carter 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 11-21 29.
3-point goals: MH 3 (McCorkle 2, Heaphy 1), Bel 2 (Blossom 1, Garvert 1).