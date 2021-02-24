In a physical contest Tuesday night, Bozeman built a double-digit first quarter lead en route to a league victory against Belgrade.
Ty Huse tallied 13 points and Padraig Lang had 12 as the Hawks posted a 69-40 Eastern AA win in South Gym to sweep the regular season series.
“Bozeman played very physical defense and it took us out of what we wanted to do offensively,” Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “They were also very physical down low on the boards and that gave them an advantage as well.”
The Hawks (10-3) led by 20 at halftime and 12 players reached the scoring column by night’s end. Eleven of the team’s 33 field goals came from behind the arc.
“They’re a team that’s capable of shooting very well on some nights and they knocked down quite a few,” said Powers.
Wyatt Russell was the lone Panther to reach double figures with 12 points. Ta’Veus Randle finished with seven points, while Kade Schlauch and Sage Smart combined for 12.
“I was proud of our kids for staying composed when the game was allowed to be changed by so much physical play,” said Powers.
Belgrade (1-12) wraps up the regular season Friday hosting Gallatin in another league contest.
“We have one last regular season game against Gallatin and we’re really looking forward to that opportunity,” said Powers.
Bozeman 69, Belgrade 40
Belgrade 8 9 13 10 - 40
Bozeman 19 18 10 16 - 69
BELGRADE (1-12) - Ta’Veus Randle 1 5-5 7, Austin Spangler 0 2-2 2, Aiden Feddes 0 1-4 1, Wyatt Russell 4 2-2 12, Kade Schlauch 2 2-2 6, Sage Smart 3 0-0 6, Hunter Simon 1 0-0 3, Jaden Whiteman 2 1-1 3, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-16 40.
BOZEMAN (10-3) - Ryan Barnes2 0-0 5, Bryson Zanto 1 0-0 3, Tucker Macbeth 1 0-0 2, Brody Lang 3 0-0 8, Ty Huse 3 5-8 13, Trent Rogers 3 0-0 8, Kendall Stromberg 1 0-0 2, Padraig Lang 3 3-4 12, Kellen Horrisen 0 3-3 3, Tanner Weppler 2 0-0 4, Jackson Basye 1 0-0 2, Luke Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals: 33 12-17 69.
3-point goals: Bel 3 (Russell 2, Simon), Boz 11 (P. Lang 3, B. Lang 2, Huse 2, Rogers 2, Barnes, Zanto).