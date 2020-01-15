While Bozeman controlled the upper weights Tuesday night in its final home dual of the season, Belgrade dominated the lower weights.
The Panthers notched victories at 103, 113, and 120 — all by pin — in South Gym. But it wasn’t enough to win the dual as Bozeman posted a 54-21 victory.
“Our light weights are wrestling really tough right now,” Belgrade coach Sean Dellwo said. “Look at 103, 113 and 120, those are really the leaders of our team right now. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Colten Gutenberger needed just 60 seconds to pin Bozeman’s Sam Crawford at 103, while Carter Schmidt pinned Cameron Amende in 3:24. Roy Deguzman had the Panthers’ other pin at 120, sticking Jack Montoya on his back in 3:22.
Belgrade’s only other victory in the dual was at 205 pounds where Xaden Cunningham won in overtime. The sophomore beat Kaden Westlake in an 8-6 decision.
“He’s only a sophomore wrestling a senior. Kaden Westlake’s got a lot of experience and Xaden did a really good job in that match. Every week I’ve seen Xaden improve and it’s really exciting for the rest of the season. I’m proud of him and I’m proud of those other three for getting pins,” said Dellwo. “Also, I saw a little bit of competition out there. I’m seeing the guys starting to fight a little more.
“Each year we’re going to keep getting better. I promise you that. Last year was tough. This year’s a little bit better. Next year’s going to be even better. We’re going to keep improving. That’s what our mindset is. Even week to week, year to year, we’re going to get better.”
Belgrade is back in action Thursday with duals against Lake City, Idaho and Whitefish in Frenchtown. Then the team will compete in the annual Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic over the weekend in Missoula.
“Right now I’m looking forward to just this tournament. We’re going to start getting guys healthy to be able to compete,” said Dellwo. “We had three seniors out in this dual. Gage Meyer, Brendan Gill and John Mears. That’s big points right there. I think getting those guys healthy, getting them back in the lineup, that’s going to help us moving forward the rest of the season.”
Editor’s note: Paul Schwedelson, of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, contributed to this story.
Bozeman 54, Belgrade 21
103 - Colton Gutenberger, Bel, pin Sam Crawford, 1:00. 113 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Cameron Amende, 3:24. 120 - Roy Deguzman, Bel, pin Jack Montoya, 3:22. 126 - Taylor Weirs, Boz, pin Brock Colarick, 1:00. 132 - Avery Allen, Boz, won by forfeit. 138 - Felix Peterson won by forfeit. 145: Leif Schroeder, Boz, pin Colter Lindsley, 2:33. 152 - Brock Rodrigues, Boz, pin Logan Linn, 1:48. 160 - Coy Cohenour, Boz, pin Hunter Rowan, 2:43. 170 - Kaelan Patten, pin, Tayden Vitt, 1:06. 182: Jake D’Agostino, Boz, pin Hugh Donaldson, 1:43. 205: Xaden Cunningham, dec. Kaden Westlake (BOZ), 8-6 (OT). 285: Tom Walkup, Boz, pin Zayne Konkol, 3:51.