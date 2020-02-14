With the final seconds ticking off the clock in regulation, Belgrade’s Tate Bowler spotted up several feet behind the arc and launched a deep 3-pointer.
The ball caught nothing but net and after the junior ran back to play defense the buzzer sounded. Bowler’s shot sent the game into overtime much to the delight of the student section in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“It was a long three,” Belgrade coach Mike Deming said. “We called a couple plays to him down the stretch and that was the one that we needed the most. He got a good look at it from deep and knocked it down. It was nice to play overtime.”
After blowing a double-digit lead in the third quarter against Dillon, the Panthers rallied in fourth to knot the score at 38. Then Ta’Veus Randle made a pair of free throws with 46.4 seconds remaining in overtime to force a second OT tied at 43.
That’s where Belgrade’s luck ran out, however. The Beavers scored the first three points of the second overtime and then sealed a 54-47 victory from the free throw line.
Still, Deming was pleased with his team.
“This was a good game for us to play,” he said. “Obviously we’d like to win, but we battled to the very end and they gave their very best effort.”
Belgrade (1-13) took a 22-12 lead into halftime and stretched it two 12 points early in the second half. But Dillon scored on three consecutive 3-point plays in just over a minute to get within six.
“They made a three-pointer and then had two old fashion and-ones,” noted Deming. “We had a comfortable lead and playing well and that was a quick turnaround to make the game tight.”
The Beavers closed out the frame with a pair of 3’s by Jace Fitzgerald to counter buckets by Noel Reynolds and Bowler to get within three, 32-29, entering the fourth.
Dillon took the lead, 36-35, with less than two minutes remaining in regulation on bucket by Cole Truman. Then Justus Peterson stretched it to two on a free throw with 23 seconds remaining.
Reynolds missed a bunny at the other end on a set play out of a time out, and then Braden Anderson made a free throw to give Dillon a three-point lead. That set up Bowler’s dramatic 3 to force overtime.
While Randle’s free throws saved Belgrade at the end of the first OT, the Panthers missed a handful of point blank shots that could changed the outcome in the extra periods.
“Missed a couple down that stretch that could have been the difference,” Deming acknowledged. “But credit to Dillon, they kept battling and they made some shots and they made their free throws.”
Bowler finished with a game-high 19 points, while Truman and Fitzgerald had 18 and 16, respectively for the Beavers.
Belgrade is back in action with a conference game at Bozeman on Tuesday.
Belgrade girls lose on road to Beavers
Led by Josey Jones and Lauryn Peterson, who combined for 30 points, Dillon jumped out to a double figure lead in the first quarter en route to a 57-38 victory Thursday night.
The Beavers led 17-6 after the first quarter and 38-14 at halftime after connecting on five 3-pointers and shooting 11 of 20 from the free throw line.
“They caught fire and we just couldn’t keep up,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said.
Jones led the way for Dillon with a game-high 18 points. Peterson finished with 12.
The Panthers were led by Grace Garvert, who connected on a pair of 3-pointers en route to scoring nine points. Hazel Eaton and Gracey Carter each finished with eight.
“Hazel did a great job going to the hole in the second half,” Nolte noted. “And Grace Garvert shot the ball well.”
Belgrade (1-13) is back in action Tuesday hosting Billings West in a conference game.
Boys
Dillon 54, Belgrade 47
Dillon 9 3 17 9 5 11 - 54
Belgrade 11 11 10 6 5 4 - 47
DILLON - Jonny Reiser 0 0-0 0, Cole Johnston 1 1-2 1, Justus Peterson 2 2-4 7, Braden Anderson 2 3-7 8, Cole Truman 7 3-6 18, Jonathan Kirkley 2 0-3 4, Connor Curnow 0 0-0 0, Jace Fitzgerald 4 4-4 16, Jade Morast 0 0-0 0, Callahan Hoffman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 13-28 54.
BELGRADE (1-13) - Tate Bowler 8 1-2 19, Ta’Veus Randle 1 4-5 7, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 1 0-0 2, Noel Reynolds 3 1-4 8, Wyatt Russell 1 2-3 4, Kade Schauch 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 8-14 46.
3-point goals: Dil 7 (Fitzgerald 4, Peterson 1, Anderson 1, Truman 1), Bel 5 (Bowler 2, Randle 1, Reynolds 1, Schlauch 1).
Girls
Dillon 57, Belgrade 38
Belgrade 6 8 12 12 - 38
Dillon 17 21 9 10 - 57
BELGRADE (1-13) - Olivia Wegner 0 3-4 3, Emmery Blossom 0 1-2 1, Sarah Riley Morris 1 0-0 2, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 3 1-2 9, Naomi Reanier 1 0-1 2, Hazel Eaton 4 0-2 8, Gabby Wever 2 1-2 6, Sophia Flikkema 0 0-0 0, Gracey Carter 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 8-17 38.
DILLON - Tylia DeJohn 0 3-4 3, Ainsley Shipman 1 3-5 6, Lauryn Petersen 3 5-10 12, Josey Jones 7 2-3 18, Jordyn Walker 0 0-0 0, Kylee Pittman 3 0-0 8, Emily Hansen 0 1-2 1, Abby Brevig 0 0-0 0, Madalen Shipman 3 2-8 9. Totals: 17 16-32 57.
3-point goals: Bel 3 (Garvert 2, Weber 1), Dil 6 (Pittman 2, A. Shipman 1, Petersen 1, Jones 1, M. Shipman 1).