Mike Deming didn’t mince words Friday night. His team was simply out-played by a veteran squad in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte.
Braden Harrington and Trevor Newmann combined for 25 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Butte Central to a 54-21 victory against Belgrade.
“They do all the things that it takes to be a great team and there’s no doubt that they have to be one of the better teams in the state,” said Deming. “Just a solid team all around in all classes. They’re really good.”
The Maroons boast nine seniors, height and strong guard play. It was evident throughout the contest as Central connected on nine 3-pointers.
Belgrade trailed just 9-5 after the first quarter, but Central broke the game open in the second en route to a 27-8 halftime lead.
“Early on we played with great intensity and played together for the first quarter,” said Deming. “I think we were deflated when they made some wide open threes that we just were late on. Got us on our heels and we just didn’t recover.”
Deming noted the Maroons were physical and played an aggressive man defense, which took Belgrade out its offense.
“It was pretty obvious tonight that Butte Central has been playing basketball together for four years,” said Deming. “They did a great job of sharing the ball, making the extra pass, making great shots and playing incredible defense. So it was a tough night for us.”
Wyatt Russell led the Panthers with eight points, while Ta’Veus Randle added six.
Belgrade returns to action Dec. 20 at Missoula Sentinel before heading into Christmas break.
Butte Central 54, Belgrade 21
Belgrade 5 3 6 7 - 21
Central 9 19 14 7 - 54
BELGRADE (0-2) - Ta’Veus Randle 2 0-0 6, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Coby Richards 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Russell 3 0-0 8, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 3, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Hunter Simon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 0-0 21.
BUTTE CENTRAL (3-0) - Luke Heaphy 2 0-0 6, Graden Harrington 6 0-0 14, Trevor Newmann 4 0-0 11, Gator Yelenich 1 2-2 4, Brian Holland 2 0-0 4, Ryan Wahl 2 2-2 8, Isaac Sholey 0 0-0 0, Egon Lester 0 0-0 0, Aaron Richards 2 0-0 4, Thomas McGree 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 5-6 54.
3-point goals: Bel 5 (Randle 2, Russell 2, Schlauch 1), BC 9 (Newmann 3, Heaphy 2, Harrington 2, Wahl 2).