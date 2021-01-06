The combination of Drew Wyman and Levi Torgerson proved to be too much to overcome Tuesday night for Belgrade in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Great Falls duo combined for 39 points to lead the Bison to a 62-20 Eastern AA victory in the season opener for both teams.
“Wyman inside, Torgerson outside, the (Tarel) Rollins kid can go inside-out. He’s like 6-1, but he goes up and gets five, six rebounds a game,” first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “The thing about Wyman is he’s such a hybrid player. He can score from 15 (feet), he can score on the dunk, he can pop out and shoot the three. They’re so balanced.”
Wyman, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored in every manner Powers described, including a steal he converted into a dunk to close out the first half for a commanding 37-4 lead.
The Bison reached the state semifinals a year ago, and with core of the team returning this season Powers knew it would be a tough game to begin the season.
“We knew it was going to be difficult and they got us playing really fast, and we’re not used to that. We don’t see that at practice,” he said. “So for us to have a month of practice and then go from the speed that we’re practicing at against our JV team and getting into that speed, that was frustrating early. We took some bad kind of rushed shots early.”
Belgrade would have been shut out in the first quarter had Sage Smart not scored under the basket with 34.6 seconds remaining. Ta’Veus Randle scored the team’s two points in the second quarter with a drive to the hoop.
The Panthers regrouped at halftime and actually outscored Great Falls 14-13 in the third quarter. Wyatt Russell led the charge with seven points in the frame while Smart had four.
“We talked at halftime about we got to come out and we got to respond to adversity and play hard. But then we also talked about keeping our composure too because we lost it a couple times there in the second quarter. They were frustrated,” said Powers. “I’m proud of them because they did that. Came out and played well enough in the third quarter that we have some different stuff to look at rather than just throwing the ball around.”
While Belgrade managed to slow things down on its side and keep its composure, the Bison never relented defensively. It’s something the Panthers will likely face the entire season.
“I’m glad they continued to press regardless of what the score was because we’re going to see that all year and we need to get better at it,” said Powers. “It was a learning experience and growing pains, but we’re more experienced right now than we were at 7 o’clock.”
Russell and Smart combined for 13 points to lead the Panthers, while Randle finished with five.
Reed Harris added 10 points for Great Falls.
“We had to start somewhere,” said Powers. “We started with getting our behinds kicked. Now we’ll go from here.”
Belgrade returns to action Saturday at Great Falls CMR.
Great Falls 62, Belgrade 20
Great Falls 17 20 13 12 - 62
Belgrade 2 2 14 2 - 20
GREAT FALLS (1-0) - Levi Torgerson 7 0-0 18, Reed Harris 4 2-4 10, Cade Gundlach 0 0-0 0, Garrett Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tarel Rollins 3 0-0 6, Rafe Longin 1 0-0 3, Olson Trenton 0 0-0 0, Drew Wyman 9 2-3 21, Josh Banderob 1 0-0 2, Ryan Krahe 0 0-0 0, Boyd Hunter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 4-7 62.
BELGRADE (0-1) - Wyatt Lambeth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 2 0-0 5, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Jerom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 3 0-0 7, Kade Schlauch 0 0-0 0, Sage Smart 3 0-0 6, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Jayden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Gordon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 0-0 20.
3-point goals: GF 6 (Torgerson 4, Longin 1, Wyman 1), Bel 2 (Randle 1, Russell 1).