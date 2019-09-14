Julia Mader scored less than two minutes into Saturday’s match, and it set the tone for defending state champion Billings Skyview.
The Falcons added two more first half goals en route to a 5-0 Eastern AA victory against Belgrade. The win stretched Skyview’s unbeaten streak to 19 dating back to last year.
“Rumor has it that they played their best game today and they showed it,” Belgrade coach Carl Bridwell said. “They’re a very classy team and they play well.”
Belgrade (2-2-0) was not only competing in its second match in less than 24 hours, but several players have been battling the flu. Thus, a worn down team took the pitch at Amend Park.
Whatever energy the Panthers were riding on following Friday’s home victory against Billings Senior was whisked away by Mader’s quick score.
“I think that deflated any kind of motivation or adrenaline that we had coming into the first half,” noted Bridwell.
Halle Labert and Ashton Kelsey added goals in the 28th and 35th minutes to stretch Skyview’s lead to 3-0 at intermission. Isabel Schauber and Jordan Roe capped the scoring in the second half with goals in the 54th and 63rd minutes, respectively.
“We knew that double A was going to have some competition,” said Bridwell. “We weren’t just going to win by grit and grit alone, and we have to play some soccer and take our chances.”
The Falcons (2-0-2) tallied 32 shots in the contest and Belgrade keeper Mackenzie Turner finished with 22 saves.
“She was pretty beat up about letting five past her,” said Bridwell. “But I know she had some incredible saves out there.”
Belgrade boys shut out by Skyview
Belgrade was put on its heels from the start with an early goal and was unable to recover in a 6-0 league-loss to Skyview.
Aidan Morgan scored just one minute into the contest as the Falcons built a four-goal lead at halftime en route to victory.
“From there they got a couple more and it was 4-0 at halftime,” Belgrade coach Jeff DeBuse said. “I think the last 10 minutes of the half we were doing well. But probably not until about 20 minutes into the second half when we started playing I think at our best.”
Taylor Moore, Cooper Moore and Rylan Loper had the other first half goals for Skyview, while Taylor Moore and Kaleb Hammler capped the scoring in the second half.
“There were a lot of similarities to our game on Thursday against Billings Senior (a 5-0 loss at home) where they were just big, fast, strong and we just kind of had the same mistakes where we just didn’t start quick,” said DeBuse. “By the time that we actually started getting a rhythm and connecting some passes and stuff, it was already 3-0.”
Girls
Billings Skyview 5, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Skyview 3 2 - 5
BS - Julia Mader (Halle Labert), 2nd
BS - Labert (Jordan Roe), 28th
BS - Ashton Kelsey (unassisted), 35th
BS - Isabel Schauber (unassisted), 54th
BS - Roe (unasssited), 63rd
Shots: Bel 5, BS 32. CK: Bel 0, BS 8. Fouls: Bel 1, BS 4. Saves: Bel 22 (Mackenzie Turner), BS 5 (Lainey Bosch).
Boys
Billings Skyview 6, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Skyview 4 2 - 6
BS - Aidan Morgan (Taylor Moore)
BS - T. Moore (unassisted)
BS - Cooper Moore (T. Moore)
BS - Rylan Loper (unassisted)
BS - T. Moore (unassisted)
BS - Kaleb Hammler (Jack Ladd)
Shots: n/a. CK: n/a. Fouls: n/a. Saves: n/a.