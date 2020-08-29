Despite numerous opportunities Saturday afternoon, Belgrade is still in search of its first goal of the season.
The Panthers tallied six more shots that Great Falls CMR, including one that hit the left post in the first half, but the Eastern AA match ended in a 0-0 draw at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.
Belgrade (0-1-1) was also shut out in its season opener Thursday against Great Falls High, 2-0, but second-year coach Carl Bridwell said his players have not been frustrated by the defeats.
“I think today’s result was more attrition than an actual frustration. We just got tired. We had two subs we were kind of rotating,” he said. “But the response from Great Falls on Thursday was awesome. We played simple, we out-possessed, and we took our shots. We were just a foot off here and there.”
Bridwell was forced to shuffle the lineup after defenseman Kenna Thomas was injured in Great Falls. The senior is expected to miss a couple of weeks, so forward Dalani Brayton, who led the team in scoring last year, was moved to the back row to help solidify the defense.
During a two-minute span midway through the first half, the Panthers nearly got on the scoreboard. Sophomore Peyton Robertson had three near misses, including the last of which that hit the post.
Sarah Tadvik also had a solid scoring chance in the first half, while Naomi Reanier just missed wide left on a left-footed attempt with less than three minutes remaining in the contest.
While Belgrade controlled the flow of play for long stretches, including the first 20 minutes of the second half, CMR made several late charge as fatigue took over. Rylee Jaraczeski got at step behind the defense a couple of times, but Panthers keeper Mackenzie Turner came up with several key saves.
“We have one of the biggest fields in the state and we use it to our advantage when we’re fresh. But then it makes it a difficult back and forth game when both teams are tired in the heat,” said Bridwell. “It was a little scary, but at the same time it’s always nice to know that you have Mackenzie back there. More often that not it’s just going to go right into her arms.”
After two matches in the August heat within three day span, the Panthers will get some much needed rest before hosting Billings Skyview on Sept. 3.
Belgrade 0, Great Falls CMR 0
Great Falls CMR 0 0 - 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Shots: CMR 12, Belgrade 18. CK: CMR 1, Bel 1. Fouls: CMR 6, Bel 5. Saves: CMR 6 (Robin Blair), Bel 9 (Mackenzie Turner).