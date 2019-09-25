The end result was a loss on the road Tuesday night. But the overall feeling was upbeat for Belgrade’s volleyball team.
The Panthers were competitive throughout in an Eastern AA defeat to Great Falls, and had an opportunity to take the third set before losing the match 16-25, 23-25, 23-25.
“Everything went pretty well for us,” Belgrade coach Jessica Christensen said. “We served really well. Our serve-receive was a thousand times better than it was last Saturday against (Billings) West. We hit well and we were aggressive. Balls weren’t just a roll shot over every time, so I was really happy with how hard we played.”
The Panthers (1-9, 0-6) couldn’t quite get over the hump in the second set, but had a chance to tie the third set at 24 after the teams had traded the lead throughout the game.
“The last point at 23-24 was a net call by us that we honestly thought was going our way,” Christensen said. “So it was a little heartbreaking, but they did have an opportunity to win there.”
Hazel Eaton and Maddie Tomasetti combined for 14 kills to lead the Panthers, while Tyclee Bowler and Eaton each had 15 digs.
“Tyclee Bowler was everywhere tonight. She picked up everything, every tip and every ball that was hit,” said Christensen. “So I feel like we have some confidence after tonight.”
With senior Gracie Tadvik lost for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, junior Brytan Rogers and sophomore Jezi Rogers have filled the void at right side hitter. Jezi Rogers had two of the team’s seven blocks.
“Brytan Rogers played really well as my right side tonight,” said Christensen. “She also is playing well on the JV, her and Jezi both are.”
Belgrade is back in action Thursday with a non-conference match at Butte High.
“I think we’re definitely more confident, and Delanee Hicks has set really well the last couple games. She set awesome tonight,” Christensen said of her senior setter. “Our serve-receive was better and if our serve-receive can be good against Butte that will help.”
Great Falls def. Belgrade 25-16, 25-23, 25-23.
BELGRADE (1-9) - Kills: 21 (Hazel Eaton 8, Maddie Tomasetti 6). Digs: 55 (Tyclee Bowler 15, Eaton 15). Blocks: 7 (Tessa Lamb 2, Jezi Rogers 2, Tomasetti 2). Aces: 2 (Delanee Hicks 1, Eaton 1). Assists: 16 (Hicks 16).
GREAT FALLS (5-5) - Kills: 41 (Katilyn 10, Taylor 10). Digs: 57 (Alexis 16). Blocks: 2 (Taylor 2). Aces: 7 (Melena 4). Assists: 25 (Melena 22).