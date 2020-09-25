Considering what they were battling prior to opening kickoff Friday night, Belgrade head coach Eric Kinnaman was upbeat about his team’s performance following a 38-point loss.
The Panthers competed without starting quarterback Austin Spangler, who Kinnaman noted is day to day with a concussion, as well as a handful of other starters due to injuries. Billings Senior took advantage of those deficiencies en route to a 59-21 Eastern AA victory.
“I thought we played excellent. I know it’s a cliche when you hear coaches say, ‘They played with a ton of heart,’” said Kinnaman. “I know Billings Senior pulled out some of their horses, I understand that, but it’s really easy for a team to just lay down, give up and let the other team have their way all game long. And we didn’t (do that).”
Senior (3-0) scored the first 42 points of the contest with a punishing ground attack. Bubba Bergen and Junior Bergen each scored on a pair of touchdown runs, while Jacob Miller scored the first of his two touchdowns in the first half as well.
But the Panthers had their moments too. Gage Ruddick ripped off a 34-yard run late in the first half to set up the offense on Senior’s 31. Then Belgrade executed a perfect trick play as receiver Aidan Kulbeck took a handoff in the backfield and then threw a pass to Cedric Miller Junior for a 31-yard score.
The Panthers also converted a fake punt in the second half when punter Dyson Kinnaman threw a 25-yard pass to Ruddick on four-and-10 to the Broncs’ 22. That led to a 1-yard TD run by Wyatt Lambeth.
“We pulled out a lot of tricks tonight,” coach Kinnaman said. “It feels good and it feels good to be able to compete, and I think that’s what we did. We 100 percent competed tonight.”
Belgrade (0-3) scored a safety on the first play of the second half when Asher Feddes tackled Senior quarterback Charlie Emineth in the endzone following a botched snap from center. The defense also forced two turnovers as Evan Major and Kulbeck picked off third quarter passes by Emineth.
Kulbeck’s interception set up Lambeth’s second touchdown on another 1-yard run that cut the deficit to 45-21 late in the third. Coach Kinnaman noted his team played assignment football and did their job throughout the second half.
He also praised the effort of Ta’Veus Randle, who made his first-ever start at quarterback. The junior was composed in the pocket and threw a 26-yard completion to Miller Junior in the fourth quarter.
“Ta’Veus stepped in and I thought Ta’Veus did a great job,” said coach Kinnaman. “Ta’Veus hasn’t played for three years now, last time he played football was his eighth grade year, so for him to step in and learn the receiving plays, the formations, the quarterback play, I thought he did awesome tonight.”
Belgrade returns to action Oct. 2 at Great Falls.
Billings Senior 59, Belgrade 21
Senior 14 31 0 14 - 59
Belgrade 0 7 14 0 - 21
BS - Bubba Bergen 4 run (Jackson Burkley kick)
BS - Junior Bergen 9 run (Burkley kick)
BS - J. Bergen 46 run (Burkley kick)
BS - Jacob Miller 14 run (Burkley kick)
BS - Alex Allred fumble recovery in endzone (Burkley kick)
Bel - Cedric Miller Junior 31 pass from Aidan Kulbeck (Kulbeck kick)
BS - Burkley 43 FG
Bel - Safety, Christian Emineth tackled in endzone
Bel - Wyatt Lambeth 1 run (kick failed)
Bel- Lambeth 1 run (run failed)
BS - Miller 9 run (Burkley kick)
BS - Zach Contreraz 2 run (Burkley kick)