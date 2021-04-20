Bella Anderson and Coulter Thorn each went unbeaten Friday at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, to lead Belgrade’s tennis teams in duals against Butte, Helena and Helena Capital at the Anderson Tennis Courts.
Both went 3-0 with Anderson winning each of her matches in straight sets. Thorn needed a third set tie-breaker to beat Helena’s Will Johnson, and beat his other two opponents in straight sets.
“Bella Anderson was stellar at the number one singles winning all of her matches,” Belgrade Assistant coach Annie Murphy said. “And Coulter Thorn stood out in a tough tie-break against Helena High to hold our only boys win against them.”
In addition to defeating Johnson, Thorn beat Helena Capital’s Logan Marsch 6-0, 6-0, and Butte’s Kayden Dziak 6-2, 6-2.
Jerek Carlson went 2-1 on the day at No. 4 singles with wins against Helena Capital’s Gabe Sbua, 6-1, 6-2, and Butte’s Erik Johns, 7-5, 6-0.
In other action, Dalton Mattson and JD Hoppe defeated Helena Capital’s Brady Arnad and Dylan Dobbins 7-5, 6-3, at No. 2 doubles. Caleb Bergstrom and Reece Eller beat Kade O’Brian and Kevin LaCrere 2-6, 6-3 (10-7) at No. 4.
Those were the only doubles victories as Belgrade was swept by Helena. The four matches against Butte forfeit wins.
Anderson began the day with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Butte’s Carley Trefts. The junior then beat Helena Capital’s Regan Hanson 6-2, 6-3, and Helena’s Qayl Kujaia 6-0, 6-1.
Alexa Dryer finished 2-1 at No. 2 singles for the girls with victories against Butte’s Tylee Thornley, 6-0, 6-1, and Helena Capital’s Mara Flynn 6-6 (5-7), 6-3 (10-7).
The Panthers won three of their doubles matches against Butte, which accounted for all of the victories on the day. They were swept by Helena and Helena Capital.
Belgrade’s Ava Wagner and Riley McMahon defeated Abby Keller and Ayrika Gerry 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Fiona Collins and Alianza Zwang beat Katie Keller and Brooke McGrath 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Payton Mancornal and Halle Tolle won at No. 4 doubles after defeating Maya Dare and Sage Murphy 6-1, 6-0.
The boys finished 2-1 on the day with 8-0 and 5-3 victories against Butte and Helena Capital, respectively. The loss was a 6-2 defeat to Helena.
The girls finished 1-2 with a 6-2 victory against Butte. The losses were to Helena, 6-1, and Helena Capital, 5-3.
Boys
Belgrade 8, Butte High 0
Singles
Dawson Brooks, Bel, def. Kayden Dziak 6-2, 6-2
Coulter Thorn, Bel, def. Isaac Miller 6-2, 6-0
J.D. Hoppe, Bel, def. Eirk Johns 7-5, 6-0
Jarek Carlson, Bel, won by forfeit
Doubles
Eric Lee/Scott Poppe, Bel, won by forfeit
Dalton Mattson/Quinn Gannon, Bel, won by forfeit
Caleb Bergstrom/Andrew Simon, Bel, won by forfeit
Kaden Jensen/Reece Eller, Bel, won by forfeit
Girls
Belgrade 6, Butte High 2
Singles
Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Carley Trefts 6-1, 6-1
Alexa Dreyer, Bel, def. Tylee Thornley 6-0, 6-1
Jayda Brown, Bel, def. Ashley Olson 6-2, 6-2
Maisy Taylor, Butte, def. Alauna Colarik 6-2, 7-5
Doubles
Ava Wagner/Riley McMahon, Bel, def. Abby Kelly/Ayrika Gerry 6-0, 6-2
Fiona Collins/Allanza Zwang, Bel, def. Katie Keller/Brooke McGrath 6-2, 6-4
Kennedy Lean/Abby Ricketts, Butte, def. Shae McCauley/Talia Gilpin 7-5, 6-3
Payton Mancoronal/Halle Tolle, Bel, def. Maya Dare/Sage Murphy 6-0, 6-2