After the ball once again landed in open space where the defense had no play, all first-year Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts could do was turn his head and smile.
Billings West came up with several fortunate base hits, as well as three-run homer by Mckinsey Matthews, to win a key conference showdown Thursday. It was a frustrating loss for Belgrade, which was still in the hunt for the No. 2 seed heading into next week’s divisional tournament.
“It was end of the bat, no man’s land. I didn’t know what to do,” Roberts said of final seeing-eye single. “And that’s the thing, when those happen, it just seemed to deflate us a little, and then an error happens. They hit a few balls pretty hard, and then those five or six just end off the bat bloop shots. At the end of the day give credit to them for putting the ball in play and making things happen.”
The Panthers committed three errors and struggled throughout the contest in 15-1 Eastern AA defeat at the Belgrade Softball Complex. Their only run came in the fourth when Maddie Tomasetti hit a solo home run.
Belgrade was shut down offensively by Alison Eldridge, who scattered five hits and struck out five in a complete game effort in the circle.
“I think it was just a lack of our mental approach at the plate and making adjustments,” said Roberts. “Her M.O. is getting hitters off balance, lots of movement and likes the outside corner. We just didn’t make those adjustments. We got to do a better job of executing and making those adjustments and preparing better for seeing pitchers like that.”
Kenna Thomas had Belgrade’s only other extra base hit with a lead off double in the sixth, but was stranded at third. The Panthers also left runners on base in the first, fourth and seventh innings.
West (14-4, 10-4 Eastern AA) was led by Marleigh Nieto, who was 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles, while Emma Balsam was 2 for 5 with a double, and Lauren Blaschak 3 for 4.
The defeat dropped the Panthers to the No. 4 seed for divisional tournament, which will be held in Belgrade May 20-21.
The Panthers (13-5, 9-5 Eastern AA) wrap up the regular season with a pair of non-conference games on the road Saturday against Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Hellgate.
Billings West 15, Belgrade 1
West 024 211 5 - 15 16 0
Belgrade 000 100 0 - 1 5 3
Alison Eldridge and Mckinsey Matthews. Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (7) and Talyn Campbell.
BILLINGS WEST (14-4) - Marleigh Nieto 3-5 (2 2B), Ashley Wik 2-4, Emma Balsam 2-5 (2B), Lauren Blaschak 3-4, Avery Martin 2-5, Matthew 2-3 (HR), Chloe Nelson 1-3, Halle Spring 1-5, Morgan Stoppel 0-4.
BELGRADE (13-5) - Kenna Thomas 1-3 (2B), Eaton 1-3, Maddie Tomasetti (HR), Shaylis Osler 1-3, Tycelee Bowler 0-2, T. Thomas 0-3, Elizabeth Ybarra 0-2, Brooklyn Ragland 1-2, Kamie Gorrell 0-3.