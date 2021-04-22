It didn’t take long for Belgrade to set the tone. Kenna Thomas was hit by a pitch on the team’s first at-bat of the game, and then senior scored the first of three runs in the bottom of the first.
Each of the runs were manufactured via small ball, and the Panthers rode the early start to an 8-4 Eastern AA victory against Billings Senior Thursday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Belgrade successfully laid down a pair of sacrifice bunts to bring in two of those runs and scored the third on an error. First-year head coach Joey Roberts noted his team’s bunting forced the Falcons into tough situations defensively.
“I thought we really set a tone on the bases and I think they put the pressure on the defense, taking advantage of mistakes,” he said. “I think that’s where we’re at our best as a team is when we are able to put on the pressure, be aggressive on the base path and take advantage of mistakes.”
It was just the start the Panthers needed coming off tough league loss on the road to Billings West Tuesday. The Bears hit a pair of seventh inning home runs to rally for a 6-5 win.
While that loss was a hard pill to swallow, Roberts noted it’s in the rear view mirror.
“We talked about that yesterday in practice. That’s in the past, you can’t do anything about it,” he said. “It’s in the past, we can’t do anything about, so all we can do is learn and get better from it. The girls showed that at practice yesterday and showed it today.”
In the loss, Belgrade scored four of its five runs on home runs. The offense was much more efficient against Skyview with Maddie Tomasetti and Tycelee Bowler each driving in a run on singles in the third to stretch the lead to 5-0.
“We need to make adjustments in the box better, especially two, three, four times through the order. We got to be able to make adjustments better,” said Roberts. “But for the most part I thought we did a good job of manufacturing runs and getting on the board.”
Skyview cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fourth after loading the bases with no outs. Isabella Ereaux scored Natalie Beck on a ground out, and then Tailer Senn singled to center to drive in two more runs.
But the Panthers answered in the bottom half of the frame with an RBI-single by Kenna Thomas that drove in Elizabeth Ybarra. Thomas got caught in a rundown between first and second, which allowed Kamie Gorrell, who had advanced from second, to alertly score from third.
“I was proud of the girls for staying up, staying positive and coming back and answering,” said Roberts. “Mentally, after they scored three, coming back in the dugout and staying up and focused was great.”
Belgrade added a run in the fifth when Tayler Thomas singled to center to score Tomasetti from third. Skyview closed out the scoring in the seventh on a solo home run by Senn.
Arin Eaton earned the win in the circle for the Panthers, scattering five hits and striking out three in a complete game effort.
Belgrade (6-2, 3-2 Eastern AA) returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls in a conference doubleheader.
“These are big games, especially Saturday having two against Great Falls High, obviously the two-time defending state champs,” said Roberts. “Those are big games for us Saturday.”
Belgrade 8, Billings Skyview 4
Skyview 000 300 1 - 4 5 5
Belgrade 302 210 x - 8 7 0
Piper Chartier and Ava Lindseth. Arin Eaton and Talyn Campbell.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (3-2) - Grace Adams 0-3, Natalie Beck 2-3, Hannah Hoffart 0-3, Rachel Hirschi 1-3, Isabella Ereaux 0-3, Tailer Senn 2-3 (HR), Katy Story 0-3, Lindseth 0-3, Chartier 0-3.
BELGRADE (6-2) - Kenna Thomas 2-3, Eaton 1-4, Maddie Tomasetti 1-1, Shaylis Osler 0-4, Tycelee Bowler 1-3, Tayler Thomas 1-3, Elizabeth Ybarra 1-2, Campbell 0-3, Kamie Gorrell 0-3.