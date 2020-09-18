A pair of Bozeman runners won the Billings Public Schools Cross Country Invitational Friday, but there was also a standout performance by a Belgrade harrier at Amend Park.
Junior Sam Nash placed third with a time of 16:47.37. It was his best time of the season and he was less than 10 seconds behind Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pride.
“Sam PR’d. Had a great race,” noted Belgrade coach Rachel White. “Awesome efforts by all, really.”
Belgrade placed sixth as a team with 132 points led by the effort of Nash. Senior Cooper McCormack also had a strong performance, placing 15th in 17:32.50.
Belgrade had three others place in the top 45 in Brodie Tirrell (36th, 18:28.51), Kaden Lookhart (18:42.02), and Brandon Clingan (41st, 18:43.87).
“The course was a bit long,” White said. “A bunch of kids went the wrong way and did more of a 4K.”
Marshall-Pride, who has won all three of the meets he’s participated in this season, led Bozeman to the team title with 41 points after winning in 16:38.87. Billings West and Billings Skyview rounded out the top three with scores of 53 and 106, respectively.
Bozeman’s girls swept the top three spots en route to winning the team title with 17 points. Freshman Natalie Nicholas won her third consecutive race with a time of 19:15.86.
Belgrade, which was 6th with 153 points, was led by Hannah Giese. The freshman posted a time of 22:30.97 to place 25th.
Placing in the top 40 for the Panthers were Lily Stewart (31st, 23:40.00), Destiny Taylor (35th, 24:12.73), and Savannah Waller (38th, 24:38.9).
Belgrade returns to action at an invite in Great Falls Sept. 25.
Billings Invitational
(at Amend Park, Billings)
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman 41; Billings West 53; Billings Skyview 106; Great Falls 124; Great Falls CMR 128; Belgrade 132; Gallatin 134; Billings Senior 172.
Top 10 Individuals: Stirling Marshall-Pryde, Boz, 16:38.87; Caleb Hornung, BW, 16:46.17; Sam Nash, Bel, 16:47.37; Xander Danehauer, Boz, 16:58.34; Mac Palmer, GF, 16:58.40; Connor Neil, Boz, 17:06.71; Jaxon Straus, BW, 17:08.67; Gavin Budge, BS, 17:11.87; Micah Abrams, BW, 17:32.22; Carson Steckelberg,Gal, 17:16.20.
Girls
Team scores: Bozeman 17; Gallatin 71; Billings Skyview 81; Billings West 82; Great Falls CMR 128; Belgrade 153; Billings Senior 182.
Top 10 Individuals: Natalie Nicholas, Boz, 19:15.86; Natalie McCormick, Boz, 19:25.03; Hayley Burns, Boz, 19:35.14; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, BS, 19:36.26; Molly Sherman, Boz, 19:41.29; Lucia McCormick, Boz, 19:52.92; Alli Keith, BW, 20:03.68; Grace Gilbreth,Boz, 20:06.77; Hannah Lukasik, BW, 20:16.39; Polly Meshew, Boz, 20:20.42.