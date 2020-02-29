It took 15 attempts, but Belgrade’s boys finally notched their first victory against a Class AA opponent Saturday afternoon in Billings.
In their first season as a AA program, the Panthers had gone 0-14 competing against teams at the highest level offered by the Montana High School Association. But that losing streak was snapped in thrilling fashion against Billings Senior.
Tate Bowler scored the game-winning bucket with 1.7 seconds remaining as Belgrade beat the Broncs 56-54 in an Eastern AA clash to cap the regular season.
“It was nice to get a win. They’ve been working hard,” Panthers coach Mike Deming said. “We played another good first half, struggled through the third and then the guys came together in the fourth and made some plays.”
After taking a 14-point lead into halftime, Belgrade fell behind by four in the fourth quarter. Deming noted the Ta’Veus Randle connected on a big shot from the top of the arc and Noel Reynolds and Cooper VanLuchene each added a free throw as the Panthers rallied to take a 54-53 lead.
Senior (8-10, 5-7 Eastern AA) tied the game on a free throw with 9.7 seconds remaining, then Bowler hit the game-winner at the other end.
“We called a play, we get it in and it ended up in Tate’s hands on the wing and he’s able to attack the rim,” Deming explained. “He made a really hard jumper in the lane with 1.7 seconds to go and then we just played defense to get the win.”
Bowler finished with a game-high 15 points, while Randle had 12 and Reynolds 11.
Senior was led by 15 points from Chazz Haws.
The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for Belgrade (2-16, 1-11 Eastern AA) and was the first against AA competition since the 2017-18 campaign.
“Any time you get a win, especially how hard these guys have worked, is big. They’ve worked hard and I felt they earned that win today,” said Deming. “We’re excited to go into tournaments next week and continue to play some good basketball.”
The Panthers finished as the No. 7 seed in the conference heading into the Eastern AA Divisional. Deming believes Belgrade will play Billings Skyview in a quarterfinal game Thursday.
The teams met Tuesday night in Belgrade, and the Falcons pulled away in the second half to notch a 51-33 win.
“We just played, they’re very talented, and they have a lot of good basketball players,” Deming said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but we’re just going to go to work these next couple of days and prepare ourself and go play them on Thursday.”
Belgrade 56, Billings Senior 54
Belgrade 15 15 9 17 - 56
Senior 11 3 19 21 - 54
BELGRADE (2-16) - Tate Bowler 7 1-3 15, Ta’Veus Randle 3 5-7 12, Cooper VanLuchene 2 1-26, Noel Reynolds 5 1-1 11, Wyatt Russell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 10-15 58.
BILLINGS SENIOR (8-10) - Nick Eliason 1 6-9 8, Reece Connolly 4 1-2 12, Jackson Burkley 2 0-0 5, Bubba Bergen 4 0-1 10, Liam Romel 0 0-0 0, Chazz Haws 5 2-8 15, Taylor Ronish 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 15-26 56.
3-point goals: Bel 5 (Randle 2, VanLuchene 1, Russell 1, Schlauch 1), BS 9 (Connoly 3, Haws 3, Bergen 2, Burckley 1).