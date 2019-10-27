As the ball sailed off the court and toward the home stands, Olivia Wegner gave chase. The freshman defensive special couldn’t quite make the save and crashed into the bleachers.
Fortunately, Wegner popped up quickly and was fine. Belgrade’s volleyball team on the other hand was struggling.
The Panthers wound up losing the fourth set, as well as the match, in a 20-25, 25-21,16-25, 20-25 Eastern AA defeat to Billings Skyview. While the defensive effort was exceptional, the team could not generate a consistent offensive attack in the mid-afternoon contest.
“We were flat. We weren’t communicating at all. We talked about that in the locker room,” Belgrade coach Jessica Christensen said. “Our serve-receive is passing balls and no one else in serve-receive is saying in or out. So kids are questioning whether they should be passing it or not.”
That lack of communication led to an eight-point deficit in the first set. While the Panthers rallied to get within 22-20 on an ace by Delanee Hicks, a pair of errors followed and Skyview capped the set on a 3-0 run.
Belgrade (5-15, 2-9 Eastern AA) gained some traction in the second set, rallying from a 19-13 deficit to win the game. Hazel Eaton broke a 21-all tie with a kill and it sparked a 4-0 run to close out the set.
Eaton, a senior outside hitter, tallied a match-high 15 kills and had 21 digs in the contest.
“Hazel Eaton worked so hard today. She got to balls that I didn’t think anybody was going to get to. Offensively, she was really our go-to person. She was tired at the end of the game,” said Christensen. “Other than Hazel, nothing went well for us offensively.”
Skyview (12-13, 3-7 Eastern AA) put up a big block throughout the match and finished with 10 blocks. That frustrated Belgrade’s hitters, who became tentative at the net and started tipping rather than attacking.
The Falcons also played outstanding defense and racked up 89 digs. Renzie Pond finished with a match-high 27, while Adrina Taylor and Amber Heiser each had 14.
“Lot’s of long rallies. It reminded me of the beginning of the season when we were in every point,” said Christensen. “We worked hard today, but they also worked hard. Nothing hit the ground over on that side.”
Skyview led by as many as 12 points in the third set, and then held off a late rally in the fourth after Belgrade got within three, 21-18, on a block by Maddie Tomasetti.
“They didn’t make many mistakes. It was long rallies where they just didn’t make a lot of errors and we did,” said Christensen. “A lot of hitting errors and serving errors, which we usually serve really well.”
Tessa Lamb finished with six kills and four blocks, while Tycelee Bowler chipped in with 15 digs.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Helena Capital in a non-conference match.
Billings Skyview def. Belgrade 25-20, 21-25. 25-15, 25-20.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (12-13) - Kills: 39 (Hayden Baumberger 10). Digs: 89 (Renzie Pond 27). Blocks: 10 (Sierra Walsh 4). Aces: 6 (Pond 2). Assists: 33 (Bella Bryan 31).
BELGRADE (5-15) - Kills: 38 (Hazel Eaton 15, Tessa Lamb 6). Digs: 74 (Eaton 21, Tycelee Bowler 15). Blocks: 7 (Tessa Lamb 4). Aces: 12 (Delanee Hicks 4, Alexa Dryer 3). Assists: 33 (Hicks 32).