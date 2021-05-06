Belgrade’s track teams were swept in a dual against Bozeman Friday, but both squads boasted several winners and athletes who set personal bests.
The boys won nine events and were narrowly defeated by the Hawks, 72.25-70.75, while the girls won four events in a 95-46 loss.
Evan Major and Alex Turner each won a pair of events for the boys. Major set personal bests in the 100 (11.08) and 200 (22.23) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.17). Turner set a personal best in the 110 hurdles (16.31) and season best in the 300 hurdles (45.10). He also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:40.95).
The team’s other winners were Ryan Simon in the shot put (44-09.50), Charles Yunker in the discus (138-09), and Tyler Gordon in the triple jump (40-09.50). Simon and Yunker set personal bests, while Gordon had a season best.
Notching victories for the girls were Jordan Cassidy in the 100 (13.20), Grace Stewart in the 400 (1:06.15), Taylor Simon in the shot put (34-01.75), and Gracey Carter in the discus (116-01).
Cassidy added a runner up finish in the 200 (27.17), while Simon was third in the discus (78-01). Carter was second in the 100 hurdles (17.00), third in the 300s (51.87) and cleared 4-07 in the high jump.
Note: See complete results on athletic.net.