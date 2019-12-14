Although it’s competing in its first season as a Class AA program, Belgrade notched a victory against a former Class A foe Friday night.
The Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 54-40 victory against Butte Central in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte.
“It was about the fourth quarter when we finally started getting a little confidence and we got our will to win,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said. “We got some big steals on our press break.”
The Panthers (1-1) took a 37-33 lead into the final frame and then outscored Central 16-7.
Belgrade trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but took a 22-21 lead into halftime. Nolte noted that freshman point guard Olivia Wegner provided a spark off the bench en route to scoring eight points.
“We kind of had some trouble bringing the ball down the floor, but we had Liv Wegner step up. She ended up kind of handling it and played some big minutes for us,” Nolte said. “Kind of took control of our offense and gave us some confidence and control.”
Nolte added that Belgrade’s press wore down the Maroons and balanced attack led to the victory. Grace Garvert finished with a game-high nine points, while Naomi Reanier each MacKenzie Turner each had eight.
Belgrade returns to action Dec. 20 hosting Missoula Sentinel before heading into Christmas break.
Belgrade 54, Butte Central 40
Belgrade 9 13 15 16 - 54
Central 10 11 12 7 - 40
BELGRADE (1-1) - MacKenzie Turner 3 2-6 8, Olivia Wegner 3 2-2 8, Emmery Blossom 2 0-0 4, Sarah Morris 1 0-0 2, Grace Garvert 3 2-2 9, Naomi Reanier 3 2-2 8, Hazel Eaton 2 1-2 7, Sophia Flikkema 2 0-0 4, Gracey Carter 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 7-13 54.
BUTTE CENTRAL (1-2) - Avery Keley 0 0-0 0, Amira Bolton 4 0-0 8, Delaney Hasquest 2 0-0 5, Payton Hartwick 0 0-0 0, Emma Kelly 3 1-2 8, Sofee Thatcher 1 5-6 8, Maddie Kump 3 0-0 9, Mia Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-10 40.
3-point goals: Bel 1 (Garvert), BC 6 (Kump 3, Hasquest 1, E. Kelly 1, Thatcher 1).