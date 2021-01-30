After blowing a six-point halftime lead and then trailing by nine in the second half, Belgrade rallied to beat Gallatin in the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Led by a game-high 22 points from Ta’Veus Randle, the Panthers posted a 42-38 Eastern AA win on the road. The victory snapped an 8-game losing streak dating back to last year.
“Super proud of the kids for an amazing effort,” first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “Rivalry games are a blast.”
Belgrade (1-6) led 7-2 after the first quarter and 14-8 at halftime. But the Raptors outscored Panthers 20-5 in the third quarter led by Eli Hunter, who buried a pair of 3’s.
Belgrade bounced back in the fourth with a 23-point effort to notch its first victory of the season.
“We’ve spent this year not handling adversity very well,” said Powers. “Tonight, we were down nine and had some unfair things go against us. But, unlike in the past, we stuck together as a team and grinded our way back into the game.”
Randle scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3’s, while Wyatt Russell added 10 of his 14 in the frame.
“Ta’Veus hit big shots, Wyatt Russell hit big shots, and the entire team defended and rebounded like our lives depended on it,” said Powers.
Austin Spangler and Sage Smart were the only other Panthers to score. Rylan Schlepp tallied 12 points to lead Gallatin.
“Road wins in the double A East aren’t easy to come by,” said Powers. “It’s a great night to be a Panther.”
Belgrade returns to action Thursday at Great Falls.
Belgrade 42, Gallatin 38
Belgrade 7 7 5 23 - 42
Gallatin 2 6 20 10 - 38
BELGRADE (1-6) - Ta’Veus Randle 6 7-9 22, Austin Spangler 1 0-4 2, Wyatt Russell 4 5-5 14, Kade Schlauch 0 2-4 2, Sage Smart 1 0-0 2, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-22 42.
GALLATIN (2-4) - Garrett. Dahlke 1 2-4 4, Logan Springer 0 1-2 1, Evan Cherry 0 0-0 0, Colton Schindler 0 0-0 0, Eli Hunter 2 2-2 5, Ayden Schnhoff 3 0-0 5, Tyler Nansel 3 0-0 6, Nolan Gyselman 0 0-0 0, Rylan Schlepp 4 4-8 12. Totals: 13 9-16 38.
3-point goals: Bel 4 (Randle 3, Russell 1), Gal 3 (Hunter 2, Schonhoff 1).