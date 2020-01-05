BOZEMAN — Carter Schmidt rang in the new year the same way he wrapped up 2019. The Belgrade freshman won the 113-pound championship at the Tom LeProwse Invitational Saturday in Bozeman’s South Gym.
It’s the second consecutive title for Schmidt — he also won the championship at the CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls Dec. 21— who has placed no lower than third in three tournaments this season.
“Carter wrestled his tail off. Both of those freshmen,” Belgrade coach Sean Dellwo said. “In the final he pinned his kid.”
Schmidt finished with a 5-0 record and pinned three of his opponents. That includes a second round pin of Circle’s Krayle Stormer in the finals.
The only other placer was Colton Gutenberger. The freshman posted a 4-2 record on the weekend en route to placing seventh at 103.
“He looks tough. He’s a little bit undersized to be honest with you at 103. He’s a small 103-pounder,” said Dellwo. “So he’s wrestling tough too.”
Outside of those two, however, it was a tough tournament for the Panthers coming out of Christmas break. Belgrade placed 18th with 62.5 points, while Great Falls won the tournament with 199.
The top four was rounded out by Billings Senior, Rapid City (Idaho), and Bozeman, which tallied 175.5, 173, and 160.5 points, respectively.
“It was a really tough tournament. We got tough draws again. That’s kind of the way this sport goes,” said Dellwo. “But coming off of that break is always tough and those teams that are able to weather the storm better are the ones that are successful in this first tournament after the break.”
There were 16 Panthers who competed in the two-day event, and senior Zayne Konkol and sophomore Xaden Cunningham were the only other wrestlers close to placing. Both lost in the round to get into the placing rounds.
Konkol finished with a 2-2 record at 285 pounds with both victories coming by fall, while Cunningham finished with a 2-2 mark at 205.
Dellwo noted that Belgrade has a young team and will learn from the experience with a dual and another tournament in Missoula looming.
“Next week we have the dual against Dillon,” he said. “That should be a good opportunity to get some good matches there, and then that should prepare us going into to the Rocky Mountain Classic, which is arguably a tougher tournament than even LeProwse is.”
Three Forks also competed in the tournament and placed 30th with 13 points. None of the team’s 10 wrestlers placed, but a handful were able to notch at least one victory.
Freshman Levi Wagner reached the second round of the championship bracket with a second round pin of Helena High’s Andrew Cotton. He went on to finish with a 2-2 record at 132.
Dylan Kamps posted a victory in the consolation bracket at 126, while Byron Hay notched a preliminary round pin of Great Falls CMR’s Colton Devoss in 57 seconds at 160. Both finished with 1-2 records.
The Wolves will host a mixer Thursday night before traveling to Cut Bank for a two-day tournament Jan. 10-11.