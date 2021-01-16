Once they settled down in the second half, Belgrade actually outscored Billings Senior 21-16. But a tough eight-point first half was the team’s undoing Friday night.
Billings Senior rode a smothering defense to a comfortable halftime lead and then held on in the fourth quarter to post a 41-29 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“They came out and were just right in our faces and we got on our heels, and the reaction that we had kind of got us in a bad spot,” Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said.
Kara Conway connected on a pair of 3’s in the first quarter, and Olivia LaBeau and Lily Johnson, a pair of 6-foot seniors, provided points in the paint as Senior built a 25-8 halftime lead.
In the locker room Nolte spoke to her team about calming down and playing within themselves, and they emerged a much more composed team for the second half.
“They’re such an intense group that they just want to be in your face all the time and it was playing against us,” she said. “So, had to calm down, just play basketball our way, otherwise it was going to be a bloodfest.”
Belgrade found a rhythm in the third quarter led by Olivia Weger and Naomi Reanier. Wegner scored six points on an 8-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 30-16, and then Reanier buried back-to-back 3’s while scoring eight consecutive points late in the third quarter to get the Panthers within 35-24.
“She hit some huge threes for us that kind of gave us some confidence, a little bit of roll on offense,” said Nolte. “She is a great shooter and glad that she’s become a threat. Hopefully it continues.”
Reanier finished with a season and game-high 13 points with 11 of those points coming in the second half. She also scored the first points of the fourth quarter and then Wegner converted a steal into a layup to cut the deficit to single digits, 37-28, after trailing by 22.
But, the Panthers failed to score again from the field over the final 6:48 of the contest despite aggressive drives to the bucket by Mackenzie Turner, Emmery Blossom and Wegner. There was plenty of contact, which resulted in missed shots and just one trip to the free throw line with 10.1 seconds remaining in the contest.
“You couldn’t get any kind of foul underneath. Usually you go to the rim you’re going to get something at least every other call, but nothing tonight,” said Nolte. “So we had to find another way and I guess Naomi had the threes tonight.”
Wegner finished with 10 points.
Belgrade (0-3 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday at Billings Skyview, and then hosts Billings West Friday.
Billings Senior 41, Belgrade 29
Senior 15 10 12 4 - 41
Belgrade 6 2 16 5 - 28
BILLINGS SENIOR (2-1) - Lauren Cummings 1 1-3 3, Nigeria Long-Westmoreland 0 0-0 0, Brenna Linse 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Venner 1 1-2 3, Jenna Wagner 1 0-0 3, Allie Cummings 3 3-6 10, Kara Conway 3 1-4 10, Olivia Labeau 5 0-1 10, Lily Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 6-16 41.
BELGRADE (0-3) - Mackenzie Turner 0 0-0 0, Olivia Wegner 5 0-1 10, Emmery Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarah Riley Morris 1 0-1 2, Megan Smolinkar 1 0-0 2, McKenna Morris 1 0-0 2, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, Naomi Reanier 5 1-2 13. Totals: 13 1-4 29.
3-point goals: BS 5 (Conway 3, Wagner 1, Cummings 1), Bel 2 (Reanier 2).