When they first met Sept. 14, Belgrade was coming off a match the day before and had less than 18 hours of rest before playing the defending state champions on a hot day in Billings.
With an entire week to prepare for the rematch, the Panthers put together a sensational defensive effort Saturday afternoon at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. While Billings Skyview still won the contest, first-year coach Carl Bridwell lauded his team’s performance.
“We didn’t take this loss for granted,” he said. “We knew that was a much better effort than the last one when it was 5-0.”
Belgrade (2-4-1) held the Falcons scoreless for more than 60 minutes before surrendering a goal. Then Billings Skyview added two more late in the contest to post a 3-0 shutout.
With the victory, the Falcons improved to 6-0-2 and extended their unbeaten streak to 23 dating back to last year.
Belgrade held the potent offense in check using a new formation. Junior forward Dalani Brayton moved to the back line to help counter the Falcons’ speed, and sophomore Mackenzie Turner continued her impressive play in goal with 14 saves.
“We had a week of practice to work on a new formation against them. Basically playing their formation against themselves and it worked for the first 62 minutes,” said Bridwell. “If it had stayed 1-0 I was going to be able to say they were only able to score off a set piece. But they just had moments of quality and being state champions you can see that they know how to win.”
Billings Skyview finally broke through in the 62nd minute when Halle Labert booted a corner kick that Jordan Roe redirected into the net on a header. Then the Falcons sealed the victory late in the contest when Mila Allison and Isabel Schauber scored goals within a one minute span.
Still, Bridwell was upbeat about his team’s play and noted the Panthers now have a new wrinkle they can throw at opponents.
“Because we had a brand new formation to work on this week, the fact that we were able to implement it with pretty good success against this team, now we have some other options going forward,” he said. “In our next games we can throw different formations at different teams.”
Belgrade returns to action Oct. 3 with at Great Falls CMR.
Boys snap scoreless streak in 4-1 defeat
It took 364 minutes over a span of six matches, but Belgrade’s boys finally broke their scoreless drought Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers scored a second half goal against Billings Skyview on a rain soaked field at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. It was the team’s first goal since a road defeat against Great Falls on Sept. 7.
While Billings Skyview still won the Eastern AA contest 4-1, first-year coach Jeff DeBuse felt his team is finally starting to put it all together.
“I think that was probably some of the best we’ve played all year,” he said. “A lot stuff that we’ve been working on is starting to come together. Getting more people involved in the attack. Now we just got to start converting our chances. We had tons of chances, but we just weren’t able to convert all of them except for that one.”
After the Falcons (4-3-1) scored off a corner kick in the 26th minute, Belgrade had several offensive chances to end the half. That includes a near goal by EJ Dewell, who got behind the defense, but was thwarted by the keeper with eight minutes left in the half.
Isaac Naughton’s unassisted tally, which cleared a leaping Eduardo Delgado, was the lone goal prior to intermission.
“We played really well the first half. It was just kind of like a mental lapse (on the goal),” said DeBuse. “The ball was in the air and we just all kind of froze and watched Eddie go up and try to catch it and it went over him.”
A hand ball in the box led to a penalty kick that Cooper Moore converted for a 2-0 lead in the 44th minute, then the Falcons increased it to 3-0 on an own goal.
Belgrade scored in the 61st minute when Dewell assisted Sean Smith. But Billings Skyview sealed the win on Taylor Moore’s goal in the 75th minute.
“Their last one was a good counter attack, but their PK we kind of gave to them with a hand ball, and then an own goal,” said DeBuse. “It was a little let down because I don’t feel like we should have lost 4-1.”
Girls
Billings Skyview 3, Belgrade 0
Skyview 0 3 - 3
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
BS - Jordan Roe (Halle Labert), 62nd
BS - Mila Allison (Roe), 74th
BS - Isabel Schauber (Labert), 75th
Shots: BS 25, Bel 1. CK: BS 16, Bel 0. Fouls: BS 2, Bel 4. Saves: BS 2 (Lainey Bosch), Bel 14 (Mackenzie Turner).
Boys
Billings Skyview 4, Belgrade 1
Skyview 1 3 - 4
Belgrade 0 1 - 1
BS - Isaac Naughton (unassisted), 26th
BS - Cooper Moore, PK, 44th
BS - Own goal, 52nd
Bel - Sean Smith (EJ Dewell), 61st
BS - Taylor Moore (Rylan Loper), 75th
Shots: BS 23, Bel 11. CK: 8, Bel 1. Fouls: BS 9, Bel 12. Saves: BS 6, Bel 17 (Eduardo Delgado).