After being held to a total of 32 points in its two previous games, Belgrade tallied 30 Tuesday in South Gym. It wasn’t enough to produce a victory, but second-year coach Erin Nolte noted it was “better.”
The Panthers trailed just 10-5 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime in a 56-30 Eastern AA road defeat to Bozeman.
“Tonight the girls played great defense, they rebounded well in the first half and fought hard all four quarters,” Nolte said. “We had some light on our offense and the girls started to read the defense. These girls are learning and they are hungry, and we are looking forward to Friday.”
Naomi Reanier led the Panthers with eight points, while Sarah Riley Morris and Olivia Wegner each had six.
Macy Mayer tallied a game-high 18 points to lead the Hawks.
Belgrade (0-6) returns to action Friday hosting Gallatin in the school’s first-ever meeting.
Bozeman 56, Belgrade 30
Belgrade 5 7 14 4 - 30
Bozeman 10 16 14 16 - 56
BELGRADE (0-6) - Mackenzie Turner 1 0-0 2, Olivia Wegner 1 4-6 6, Emmery Blossom 0 2-4 2, Sarah Riley Morris 2 0-0 6, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, Naomi Reanier 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 6-10 40.
BOZEMAN (3-1) - Emily Williams 0 7-10 7, Nicole D’Agostino 1 0-2 2, Gabby Klein 1 2-2 4, Payton Putnam 3 1-2 8, Britlyn Mailey 1 0-0 2, Avery Burkhart 3 4-6 10, Macy Mayer 8 2-4 18, Felicity Schott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 16-26 54.
3-point goals: Bel 4 (S. Morris 2, M. Morris 1, Garvert 1), Boz 1 (Putnam).