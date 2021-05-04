It seemed only fitting that a senior would get the ball rolling, or as was the case Monday, soaring, during senior-parent night at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
After being honored with five other seniors prior to a non-conference contest against Park County, Kenna Thomas blasted the second pitch she saw to lead off the bottom of the first for a solo home run.
Thomas also hit a grand slam during a 12-run fourth inning as the Panthers cruised to an 18-0 victory.
Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts was impressed with his senior class, which remained focused and composed following an emotional introduction prior to the game.
“They’re a group that’s been through a lot of stuff the past four years. They’ve been through several head coaches, they’ve been through a world pandemic, they’ve been through a classification change from A to double A, and they have won two state titles as freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “So they’ve been through a lot and they know how to handle themselves very well. I was pretty proud of them. It was pretty emotional, a lot of tears on their face, but they locked it in and played a great game.”
Belgrade (11-2) sent nine batters to the plate in the first and plated four runs. Maddie Tomasetti brought in the second run on a sacrifice bunt, Elizabeth Ybarra drove in the third on a ground out, and Alexyss Settlemire the fourth on and RBI-single.
After not scoring in the second, the Panthers got a pair of runs in the third and then broke the contest open in the fourth after Arin Eaton led off with a solo home run to center. It was the first career homer for the junior, who also picked up the victory in the circle.
“I know (older sister) Hazel hit several home runs in her high school career,” said Roberts, “and I know Arin was really pumped to get her first one.”
By the time Thomas stepped to the plate Belgrade had already increased the lead to 11-0 and the bases were loaded. She then blasted her team-leading seventh home run to center.
“She’s incredible,” said Roberts. “Kenna’s a great hitter and we have a lot of confidence in her in that lead off role.”
Belgrade finished with 16 hits in the contest with Tayler Thomas and Settlemire each tallying three hits, and Tayler Thomas had a triple.
The Panthers also notched a 16-0 Eastern AA victory against Bozeman Saturday. Eaton tossed a no-hitter and struck out four in a game that was halted after three innings after the head coaches agreed to a 15-run rule.
Tayler Thomas hit a triple in the contest, while Kenna Thomas, Randi Widdicombe and Brooklyn Ragland each smacked a double.
“We hit the ball well,” said Roberts. “We came out, hit the ball well and jumped on them early.”
Belgrade is back in action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior in another conference game.
Belgrade 16, Bozeman 0
Bozeman 000 - 0 0 4
Belgrade 466 - 16 16 0
A Toth, T Croy (3) and L Brown. Arin Eaton and Shaylis Osler.
BOZEMAN (0-12) - T Black 0-1, L Brown 0-1, Croy 0-1, K Stomberg 0-1, J Laufenberg 0-1, Croy 0-1, A Magargel 0-1, Toth 0-1, K Lennon 0-1.
BELGRADE (10-2) - Kenna Thomas 1-3 (2B), Brooklyn Ragland 1-1 (2B), Eaton 2-2, Ella Seaman 1-1, Maddie Tomasetti 2-2, Randi Widdicombe 1-1 (2B), Osler 2-3, Tycelee Bowler 0-1, Sophia Hahner 1-1, Tayler Thomas 2-2 (3B), Abbie Maddock 0-1, Elizabeth Ybarra 1-2, Abbie Morin 0-0, Alexyss Settlemire 1-2, Khloey Robinson 1-3.
Belgrade 18, Park 0
Park 000 0 0 - 0 1 2
Belgrade 402 (12)x - 18 16 1
Ava Malone, Skylar Higgs (4) and Marissa Taylor. Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (3) and Talyn Campbell.
PARK - Shannon Nelson 0-3, Emily Jesson 0-1, Higgs 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Malone 0-1, Taylor Young 1-2, Kaylee Roberts 0-2, Maya Bergdoll 0-1, Erika Haines 0-1, Iris Odece 0-2.
BELGRADE (11-2) - Kenna Thomas 2-4 (2 HR), Eaton 2-3 (HR), Ella Seaman 0-1, Tycelee Bowler 1-2, Sophia Hahner 0-0, Maddie Tomasetti 1-1, Randi Widdicombe 0-1, T. Thomas 3-3 (3B), Elizabeth Ybarra 2-4, Alexyss Settlemire 3-3, Campbell 2-3, Kamie Gorrell 0-3.