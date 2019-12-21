The work in practice leading up to final game of 2019 was the best yet for Belgrade. Coach Mike Deming was thrilled with how it showed up in the game Friday in Missoula.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, however, they ran into Class AA’s top-ranked team and standout Rollie Worster. He scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to lead Missoula Hellgate to a 69-41 victory.
“It was a good team effort for us. But that team is so deep and athletic, and they play at such a high level defensively and offensively that they just put so much pressure on us,” said Deming. “They just gradually started to get away from us and we just don’t have an answer for them. They’re very skilled.”
Belgrade (0-3) trailed just 18-14 after the first quarter and Deming was pleased with how his team shared the ball and found the open player. More importantly, those open shooters made shots.
“We came out and played great. We had a great week of practice,” he said. “The guys really focused on the little things that we tried to emphasize. I really liked the way we practiced last night and I thought today we did a lot of the same things we did in yesterday’s practice.”
But the Panthers never found a way to contain Worster, who connected on three 3-pointers in the first half. That includes a long 3 to stretch the lead to 42-26 at the break.
“Rollie just took over. He made some big baskets at the end of quarters. One was just a deep three,” said Deming. “He’s just so hard to guard.”
The Panthers’ offensive success was limited in the second half. They made just four field goals and scored just 15 points after halftime, and the Panthers also committed costly mistakes.
“They’re so good,” said Deming. “You can’t make mistakes and expect to be even close to a team as skilled as they are.”
Wyatt Russell led Belgrade 11 points, while Noel Reynolds had nine.
“I was happy with the way we played,” said Deming. “Everybody who played contributed and really shared the basketball as a team.”
Deming was also happy to see the hard work in practice translate into a game.
“There were able to visually see their improvement by working hard in practice,” he said. “So I’m excited to get after it over the break and continue to get them better and keep making strides for improvement.”
Missoula Hellgate 69, Belgrade 41
Belgrade 14 12 10 5 - 41
Hellgate 18 24 15 12 - 69
BELGRADE (0-3) - Tate Bowler 1 4-6 6, Ta’Veus Randle 2 0-0 6, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 3 0-0 7, Noel Reynolds 3 3-4 9, Wyatt Russell 3 3-4 11, Kade Schlauch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-14 41.
MISSOULA HELLGATE (3-0) - C. LaRance 5 3-3 14, W. Salonen 0 0-0 0, B. Arthor 1 0-0 3, K. McWilliams 1 0-0 2, B. Coladmato 0 0-0 0, J. Wade 1 0-0 2, R. Worster 8 4-8 23, A. Gilham 3 0-0 7, A. Johnson 5 8-14 18. Totals: 24 15-25 69.
3-point goals: Bel 5 (Randle 2, Russell 2, VanLuchene 1), MH 6 (Woster 3, LaRance 1, Arthor 1, Gilham 1).