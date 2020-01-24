It’s been a tough learning process for Belgrade’s young team in their first season as a Class AA program. But the Panthers took a big step forward Thursday night.
Hosting league-leading Billings West in an Eastern AA contest in the Belgrade Special Events Center, the Panthers strung together their best first half of the season. They managed to slow down the tempo and trailed just 26-14 at halftime en route to a 59-40 defeat.
While the Bears pulled away in the second half, head coach Mike Deming was pleased with his team’s early success.
“I thought we did a nice job of being selective on our shots. They cover so much ground, they’re athletic and they can be all over the court,” he said. “So we were just really disciplined on making good passes and that forced the tempo to be a little bit slower.”
Tate Bowler scored all seven of Belgrade’s points in the first quarter as the Bears led just 12-7. But West converted a pair of turnovers into five points to b;egin the second quarter to take a double-digit lead.
“The second quarter they picked up the intensity on the full court pressure. We didn’t handle it great,” said Deming. “We didn’t turn it over necessarily, but it caused a lot of problems ... but I thought we did a better job against their full court pressure in the second half. The guys did a good job of adjusting.”
West stretched the lead to as many as 14 prior to halftime and converted half a dozen turnovers into points.
“We gave up too many layups to them,” noted Deming. “But at the same time I thought that was a good half.”
Belgrade (1-8, 0-4 Eastern AA) began the second half with a traditional three-point play by Cooper VanLuchene to trim the deficit to nine, 26-17. Then Bowler scored to answer a bucket by West to cut it to nine again, 28-19.
But the Bears quickly stretched the lead to 14 in less than 90 seconds thanks to the long-range shooting of Josh Erbacher. The senior guard buried three consecutive 3’s en route to finishing with a game-high 13 points.
“That was a big stretch,” said Deming. “Made those all from about the same spot, so we had to switch up on defense a little bit.”
West (8-1, 4-0 Eastern AA) connected on seven 3’s in the contest, led by four from Erbacher, and had three players notch double figures. Teagan Mullowney also tallied a game-high 13 points, while Paul Brott had 10.
Noel Reynolds, Bowler and Randle each finished with 11 points.
“We’re still growing. Part of the maturity process,” said Deming. “But I liked the way we had some grit and fight, and we just want to continue to make strides.”
Belgrade has a week off before hosting Great Falls on Jan. 31.
Billings West 59, Belgrade 40
West 12 14 16 17 - 59
Belgade 7 7 14 12 - 40
BILLINGS WEST (8-1) - Payton Williams 1 0-0 3, Teagan Mullowney 4 4-6 13, Logan Meyer 1 0-0 2, Peyton Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Zack Tallman 0 0-0 0, Neil Daily 2 0-0 4, Josh Erbacher 5 0-0 13, Cade Tyson 2 2-2 6, Paul Brott 5 0-1 10, Taco Dowler 0 0-0 0, Gabe Hatler 0 0-0 0, Caden Dowler 0 0-0 0, Zach Erbacher 1 0-0 2, Max Kimball 1 0-0 3, Sam Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-9 59.
BELGRADE (1-8) - Tate Bowler 4 2-4 11, Ta’Veus Randle 1 8-9 11, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 2 1-1 5, Noel Reynolds 5 1-4 11, Wyatt Russell 0 2-2 2, Kade Schlauch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-20 40.
3-point goals: BW 7 (Erbacher 4, Williams 1, Mullowney 1, Kimball 1) Bel 2 (Bowler 1, Randle 1).