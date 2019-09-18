Jessica Christensen lamented her team’s struggles Tuesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Belgrade was only able to muster one kill in the first set, and 10 in the match, in an Eastern AA loss to Great Falls CMR. That resulted in a 10-25, 13-25, 18-25 loss.
Coming off a tough two-day tournament in Great Falls over the weekend, the Panthers came out flat and by the time they started to have some success in the third set it was too late.
“We lost to them in two sets last weekend in that same kind of way,” Christensen said, “and I feel like coming into this there was a mental struggle going on before we ever stepped on the court tonight.”
CMR (7-1, 1-0) boasts 6-foot-3 middle blocker Allie Olsen, who tallied a match-high 17 kills and had four blocks. Her presence at the net forced the Panthers out of an aggressive offensive attack.
“I felt like we were kind of timid. A couple of balls that we sent over were like a high roll shot to the middle of the court,” said Christensen. “It was like we were just giving them balls to pound back at us.”
Belgrade (0-7, 0-3) finally settled into the contest in the third set and got a couple of blocks from middle hitter Maddie Tomasetti and aces from Delanee Hicks and Olivia Wagner.
“We did a better job blocking the third set than we did in the first and second sets,” said Christensen. “So the third set was definitely better.”
Hazel Eaton and Tessa Lamb each had a pair of kills for the Panthers, while Tycelee Bowler tallied 19 of the team’s 43 digs.
Belgrade returns to action with a conference match at Bozeman on Thursday.
Tigers outlast Jefferson in 5-set thriller
Oliviah Westervelt recorded a career-high 22 kills and had a pair of blocks Tuesday night to lead Manhattan to a 30-28, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8 District 5B victory against Jefferson.
The win snapped a 10-match losing streak to the Panthers dating back to the 2016 campaign.
“It was awesome. A total team win,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “We just keep the course through the ups and downs.”
While Westervelt shined, so too did teammate Erika Davis. The senior finished with 20 kills and three blocks, and the duo combined for 42 of the team’s 67 kills.
Amy Grevious and Abby Kabalin chipped in with 23 and 21 digs, respectively, while Cayli Chapman had three of the team’s 14 aces.
“Passing in defense was phenomenal and we were able to put the ball away,” said coach Chapman. “It was a lot of fun watching the team gel and find rhythm and momentum.”
With the victory, the Tigers improve to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. They return to action Thursday hosting Big Timber in another conference match.
“Beating a team like Jefferson who has a history of winning is huge for our program culture,” coach Chapman said. “The mental and emotional win for us is just as huge as the volleyball skill set win.”
Eagles top Big Timber in 4 sets
Led by a team-high 14 kills from Eliana Kuperus, Manhattan Christian remained unbeaten with a 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9 road victory against Big Timber Tuesday night.
Maddie Liudahl and Taylor DeVries each tallied 12 digs in the contest, and DeVries dished out 29 of the team’s 33 assists.
Christian (5-0) returns to action Friday hosting White Sulphur Springs in a conference match.
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-10, 25-13, 25-18.
GREAT FALLS CMR (7-1) - Kills: 40 (Alli Olson 17, Anna Broquist 15). Digs: 49 (Lauren Lindseth 21). Blocks: 4 (Olson 4). Aces: 7 (Lindseth 4). Assists: 36 (Tennisen Hiller 32).
BELGRADE (0-7) - Kills: 10 (Hazel Eaton 2, Tessa Lamb 2). Digs: 43 (Tycelee Bowler 19). Blocks: 3 (Maddie Tomasetti 2). Aces: 4 (Delanee Hicks 2, Olivia Wagner 2). Assists: 9 (Hicks 9).
Manhattan def. Jefferson 30-28, 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8.
JEFFERSON - Kills: 21 (Mykala Edmisten 12). Digs: 19 (Ashton Oxarart 8). Blocks: 12 (Edmisten 5). Aces: 8 (3 with 2). Assists: 5 (Kylie Marks 2).
MANHATTAN (2-3) - Kills: 67 (Oliviah Westervelt 22, Erika Davis 20). Digs: 99 (Amy Grevious 23, Abby Kabalin 21). Blocks: 5 (Davis 3). Aces: 14 (Cayli Chapman 3). Assists: 65 (Chapman n/a).
Manhattan Christian def. Big Timber 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Kills: 38 (Eliana Kuperus 14). Digs: 51 (Maddie Liudhal 12, Taylor DeVries 12). Blocks: 9 (Hailey VanDyken 4.5). Aces: 11 (DeVries 4). Assists: 33 (DeVries 29).
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.