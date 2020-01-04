Following the opening tip Saturday afternoon in the Belgrade Special Events Center, the ball wound up in the hands of Emmery Blossom. The guard quickly dribbled to the basket an scored an uncontested layup.
The bucket was waved off, however, as the Belgrade sophomore lost her sense of direction and inadvertently scored on the wrong basket. While it didn’t count, it proved to be the team’s easiest bucket of the night.
Belgrade struggled offensively throughout the contest and scored just nine second half points in a 60-26 non-conference loss to Helena High.
“Just missed shots. Just seems like they’re rushing it,” first-year Panthers coach Erin Nolte said. “The confidence is not quite there. We just got to take our time and be more fluid and working together.”
Belgrade (1-3) did have one good stretch offensively late in the second quarter. Sophia Flikkema sparked an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to 31-17.
But the Bengals’ McKayla Kloker closed out the first half with a 3, and then Helena didn’t allow a field goal in the third quarter en route to stretching the lead to 25.
Kloker tallied a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, to finish as the team’s only double figure scorer. But, the Bengals boasted eight players in the scoring column.
“They shot the ball well,” said Nolte. “Our defense does have to get a little bit tighter. We just have to keep working on those things, those little things of playing at the double A level.”
Hazel Eaton and Flikkema each scored seven points, but the Panthers were missing a pair of key ingredients. Junior Gracey Carter is out with a concussion suffered at practice during Christmas break, while sophomore MacKenzie Turner had season-ending knee surgery on Dec. 23.
That has forced Nolte to move players into unfamiliar positions.
“It’s like a puzzle trying to figure it out. We only had two posts play tonight,” she said. “So if I pull one of them out how does that look and making sure that everybody’s on the same page. We’re just working on those little things.
“Yeah, it’s hard running offenses when you were a guard before and now you’re a post. They’re just kind of not flowing yet.”
While it may take some time for the offense to gel, the Panthers’ defense shined at times. Belgrade forced about dozen turnovers with its fullcourt pressure.
“I would definitely say that that’s our strong suit is our defensive pressure. I love that they keep going 100 percent. They went all out until the final buzzer,” said Nolte. “But offensively, it’s not gelling at all right now.”
Belgrade will begin Eastern AA conference play Jan. 9 hosting Great Falls.
Helena 60, Belgrade 26
Helena 23 11 10 16 - 60
Belgrade 7 10 2 7 - 26
HELENA - Brooke Ark 0 2-4 2, Rachel Plaster 0 0-0 0, Mariah English 0 1-2 1, McKayla Kloker 8 5-5 25, Riley Thennis 1 2-2 5, Kylie Lantz 0 0-0 0, Emily Feller 4 0-0 8, Liz Heuiser 2 2-2 6, Abby Marcille 4 0-2 9, Caroline Bullock 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 12-18 60.
BELGRADE (1-3) - Oliva Wegner 0 0-0 0, Emmery Blossom 1 0-0 2, Sarah Morris 1 2-2 4, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 3 0-0 7, Naomi Reanier 0 3-4 3, Hazel Eaton 2 3-3 7, Sophia Flikkema 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 9-13 26.
3-point goals: Hel 6 (Kloker 4, Thennis 1, Marcille 1), Bel 1 (Garvert).