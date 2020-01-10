Nearly everything went to plan Thursday night with the exception of one glaring struggle. Belgrade was only able to muster five field goals in its conference opener.
The Panthers held Class AA’s fourth-ranked team to just 17 points in the first half. But they were unable to keep pace in the second half in a 42-17 Eastern AA loss to Great Falls in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“We focused on shooting all week long and that was the one thing that got us,” first-year Belgrade coach Erin Nolte said.
The Panthers (1-4, 0-1) didn’t make a field goal until Grace Garvert scored on a baseline drive with less than three minutes remaining in the first half. The sophomore scored again late in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 17-5 at halftime.
There were plenty of offensive opportunities and good looks at the basket, but the ball did everything except fall through the net much of the night for Belgrade.
“I think it just comes down to repetition and recognizing the open spots and when to shoot and when to not shoot. They’re being aggressive and taking good shots most of the time,” said Nolte. “But maybe a little confidence hasn’t quite hit in and they’re still young and rushing things.”
Despite falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Panthers’ defense effort never faltered. They created more than a dozen turnovers and the 42 points allowed was the fewest against a AA opponent this season.
“Their defense was awesome tonight. I can tell you that that other team was completely frustrated and we shocked them in that aspect,” said Nolte. “We did all the things that we wanted to do … defensively we were just strong.”
Grace Lins was the only player to reach double figures with 13 for Great Falls. Garvert led the Panthers with five.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday with another conference game at Great Falls CMR. Shooting will remain focal point for the team at practice.
“Clearly we got to shoot the ball,” Nolte said. “We’re just going to get them in the gym and put a ball in their hands as much as we can.”
Great Falls 42, Belgrade 17
Great Falls 9 8 14 11 - 42
Belgrade 1 4 7 5 - 17
GREAT FALLS (5-2) - Ryen Palmer 3 0-0 6, Taylor VanderMars 1 0-1 2, Hallie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Alison Harris 4 0-0 8, Sydney Kelly 1 0-0 2, Emilia Herigon 0 0-0 0, Gracie Lins 4 4-6 13, Jorgie Hawthorne 2 5-8 9, Kendal Burcham 1 0-0 2, Morgan Sunchild 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-15 42.
BELGRADE (1-4) - Olivia Wegner 1 0-0 3, Emmery Blossom 0 0-0 0, Sarah Riley Morris 0 0-0 0, Megan Smolnikar 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 0 0-0 0, Grace Garvert 2 1-2 5, Naomi Reanier 1 0-0 2, Hazel Eaton 0 2-2 2, Sophia Flikkema 3 -4 3, Gracie Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 6-8 17.
3-point goals: GF 1 (Lins), Bel 1 (Wegner).