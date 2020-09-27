Coming off their best performance of the season, a thrilling five-set loss at home to Bozeman, Belgrade’s volleyball team was caught off guard Saturday afternoon.
In the first-ever meeting against Gallatin High, the Panthers started off strong but lost the Eastern AA match. Led by a match-high 10 kills from Keaton Lynn, the Raptors posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 victory.
“I think they weren’t anticipating Gallatin having as strong as an offense as they did. They had girls that were definitely putting the ball away,” Belgrade coach Brit Murphy said. “I think that surprised my girls a little bit.”
Gallatin (2-3) is a new school that opened its doors this fall, and the volleyball program notched its first-ever victory five days earlier against Billings Senior. The Raptors rode that momentum into the contest and after two close sets to begin the match they ran away with the third.
“They just really lost their confidence and their energy in the third set,” Murphy said of her team.
The Panthers had spent the majority of their first five matches defending “off plays” as opponents found the deep corners of the court and kept the offense from getting on track at times.
Gallatin’s hitters had a more direct approach.
“They weren’t anticipating the ball landing on the 10-foot line time and time again,” Murphy said. “So it messed up our defense a lot.”
Tayler Thomas led the Panthers with nine kills and 15 digs, while Delanee Hicks dished out 14 assists.
“She (Hicks) was really playing smart and knowing which hitters to set at the right time,” said Murphy. “And Tayler Thomas is still leading us in kills. She’s goes up there with intent and she puts the ball away, especially when it’s really important too.”
Murphy also noted the effort of Tycelee Bowler, who finished with 14 digs.
“Tycelee Bowler in the back row was all over the floor,” she said. “Really reading the hitters and getting there for those short balls that were really tough to get to.”
Belgrade (0-6) is back in action Tuesday at Billings Senior, then hosts former Class A rival Park County Thursday and Great Falls Saturday.
“We’ve got a big week,” said Murphy. “Thursday I’m hoping will be a lot of fun for the girls for them to get back to their basics, and just remember what it feels like to play fun volleyball. I think that it really showed in our third set today that they were really over thinking it and getting in their heads. They need to be able to just let loose and play the game that they love.”
Gallatin def. Belgrade 25-20, 25-21, 25-11.
BELGRADE (0-6) - Kills: 18 (Tayler Thomas 9). Digs: 46 (Thomas 15, Tycelee Bowler 14). Blocks: 4 (Rhea Zahler 2). Aces: 5 (Delanee Hick 2, Sylvia Wilting 2). Assists: 17 (Hicks 14).
GALLATIN (2-3) - Kills: 34 (Keaton Lynn 10). Digs: 31. Blocks 3. Aces: 12. Assists: 29 (Addie Swanson 26).