There’s still another week and a half of the regular season to be played, but when the postseason finally begins Great Falls CMR stands in the way of its Eastern AA foes.
The Rustlers have beaten every opponent they’ve faced this season, including Belgrade Wednesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center. Led by a solid all-around effort from Lauren Lindseth, who tallied match highs in kills and digs, CMR swept the Panthers 25-11, 25-17, 25-13.
It was the 11th consecutive victory for the Rustlers, who placed third at last year’s state tournament. There are just two unbeaten teams remaining in Class AA with two-time defending state champion Helena Capital the other.
“I think they’re probably the second best team in the state,” Belgrade coach Brit Murphy said. “I’ve watched a couple of Capital’s matches online and these guys could definitely compete with them.”
Capital swept Missoula Sentinel Tuesday to claim its state record 66th consecutive victory. The only team likely standing between the Bruins and another championship is CMR, which displayed plethora of talent against Belgrade.
Lindseth, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, did much of the damage. The junior tallied 15 kills, 15 digs and five aces, which included a pair of aces during a nine-point service run to begin the match. She capped the first set with three consecutive aces.
CMR (11-0) jumped out to a 7-1 lead to begin the second set following back-to-back kills by Natalie Bosley and Ella Cochran. The Rustlers finished with 38 kills and consistently crossed up Belgrade’s defense with a mixture of tips and cross-court attacks.
“It was really difficult for us to cover their tips. My girls are really good at reading them, but not when they’re so tricky,” said Murphy. “Tonight they had a hard time figuring out what was coming to them because those girls are really good at using all the tools in their toolbox. They can go up looking like it’s going to be a huge swing and then they just dink it right over the net.”
Belgrade (1-10) took its first lead of the match when Tycelee Bowler scored on an ace to begin the third set, and then led 3-2 on a hitting error by the Rustlers. But CMR gradually pulled away and outscored the Panthers 10-3 down the stretch.
Tayler Thomas led Belgrade with eight kills, while Olivia Wegner had eight digs. Delanee Hicks chipped in with nine assists and six digs.
With three matches remaining in the regular season, Murphy noted her team continues to struggle with confidence, especially against top-tier teams.
“It’s really hard for them going up against teams like this because they step on the court assuming they’re going to lose. That’s the biggest thing that we’ve been overcoming all season is how to make that mental shift and believe in themselves,” said Murphy. “That’s exactly what they all just said when I went into the locker room was that they lost that game mentally, and they could have played a lot better than they did.”
If current standings remain unchanged, Belgrade will play the league-leading Rustlers again in the first round of the Eastern AA playoffs. That contest, however, would be held in Great Falls.
“If that happens we’re definitely going to put a much better team on the court than we did today. Because that wasn’t the team that I know,” said Murphy.
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-11, 25-17, 25-13.
GREAT FALLS CMR (11-0) - Kills: 39 (Lauren Lindseth 15, Ella Cochran 9). Digs: 42 (Lindseth 15, Avarey Stuff 5). Blocks: 4 (Maddie Mohler 3). Aces: 8 (Lindseth 5, Natalie Bosley 2). Assists: 38 (Tenni Hiller 34).
BELGRADE (1-10) - Kills: 20 (Tayler Thomas 8, Kamie Gorrell 4). Digs: 33 (Olivia Wegner 8, Tycelee Bowler 6, Delanee Hicks 8). Blocks: 2 (Hicks 1, Thomas 1). Aces: 3 (3 with 1). Assists: 19 (Hicks 9).