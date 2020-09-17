While the effort didn’t result in a victory Thursday night, first-year head coach Brit Murphy was excited about the progress her team made in just five days.
Belgrade struggled in a pair of losses on the road in Great Falls to open the season, but a much-improved team stepped onto the court against Billings Skyview in its home opener.
“They brought a lot of energy to the court today,” Murphy said. “Being on home turf, I think it makes a really big difference. They want to prove something.”
Skyview (2-1) capitalized on 38 kills and 10 blocks to post a 25-20, 25-11, 25-20 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center. But the Falcons needed to use a late time out in the first set to resettle before winning, and then had to rally to win the third.
Jordan Olson, a 6-foot opposite for Skyview, tallied a match-high eight kills, but Belgrade’s defense continually dug up hard hit balls by the Falcons to keep play alive.
“We worked really hard in practice this week with the things that we struggled with last weekend,” Murphy said. “Finding holes in the court and covering the floor on defense, and they filled that today big time.”
The defensive effort kept the Panthers in the match and fueled a rally in the first set after Skyview built a nine-point lead. Belgrade twice got within four, 21-17 and 24-20, on kills by Gracey Carter and Tayler Thomas before losing.
After the Falcons cruised to victory in game two, Belgrade led by as many as three, 7-4, following an ace by Kamie Gorrell in the third set. Then play was back and forth for the next several points.
But Skyview took control after the Panthers' Brytan Rogers was injured with the score knotted at 14. The Falcons scored on back-to-back kills and then capitalized on rotation and net violations by Belgrade to surge in front by four en route to victory.
Gorrell and Thomas each finished with a team-high five kills. The duo were blocked at times, but also and found holes along Skyview’s lengthy front row, which featured three players 6-foot or taller.
“They know that there’s a big block up there, so they’re working a lot harder to put the ball over the block and find the holes on the court,” Murphy said of her hitters. “And they also know what to do when the court comes back our side because it’s happening a lot.”
Despite the loss, Murphy felt the performance was a confidence booster moving forward.
“Lose or not I think that they’re still feeling really good after today,” she said. “Especially with one of our seniors getting hurt and one of our under dogs coming in and being able to have a couple really good plays. I think it was a big confidence booster for a lot of them.”
Belgrade (0-3) is back in action Saturday at Billings West.
Billings Skyview def. Belgrade 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (2-1) - Kills: 38 (Jordan Olson 8). Digs: 40 (Renzie Pond 10, Bella Bryan 10). Blocks: 10 (Jessi Henckel 6). Aces: 8 (Bryan 4). Assists: 31 (Bryan 17).
BELGRADE (0-3) - Kills: 14 (Tayler Thomas 5, Kamie Gorrell 5). Digs: 41 (Arin Eaton 10, Tycelee Bowler 9, Gorrell 8). Blocks: 7 (Gracey Carter 2, Brytan Rogers 2, Thomas 2). Aces: 5 (5 with 1). Assists: 12 (Delanee Hicks 7, Bailey Wiesz 4).