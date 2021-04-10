Twice earlier in the game Kenna Thomas was crossed up on change ups thrown by Rian Ferriter. While the Belgrade senior still made contact, those at-bats resulted in outs.
In the bottom of the fifth Thomas finally got the pitch she wanted. The result was a home run over the center field fence and an enjoyable trot around the bases Friday evening.
The three-run walk-off home run halted the game via the 10-run rule as the Panthers capped the second game of a non-conference doubleheader with a 12-0 victory against Butte. Thomas also hit a two-run homer during a 14-3 win in the opener at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
“She got me on one and got me another, and then I finally got it. I was like, ‘All right girl, let’s go to town. I got you now,’” said Thomas. “She was good.”
Belgrade continued its hot start by outscoring the Bulldogs 26-3 in the doubleheader and has scored 12 or more runs in each of three games. Head coach Joey Roberts credited the success to the work his players put in during the offseason.
“I think it starts back in January. I think it starts in open gyms, getting a ton of reps and girls bought into the tee-work,” he said. “Good reps on the tee, soft toss in the cage, focusing on the bunting, focusing on the little things. I always preach to the girls the better we are on the little things, the more big things are going to happen.”
The Panthers tallied 19 hits in the twinbill with a pair of home run and three doubles. But what stood out to Roberts was the team’s alert play on the bases as they finished with 10 steals.
Belgrade’s aggressiveness began in the opener when Elizabeth Ybarra stole second in the bottom of the first to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Tycelee Bowler singled to right to drive them in for a 2-0 lead and then Maddie Tomasetti scored a short time later on a sacrifice fly.
Thomas homered in the second to highlight a five-run frame, and the Panthers eventually halted the game in the sixth with another five runs after Arin Eaton singled to score Kamie Gorrell and Thomas.
When Eaton wasn’t driving in runs she was shutting down the Bulldogs defensively. The junior earned the victory in circle in both games, allowing seven hits in the opener and then two in the nightcap.
“Her off-season work has been phenomenal,” said Roberts. “She is so strong and in such good shape, great head on her shoulders and so mentally tough.”
Eaton tallied 13 strike outs and allowed just one walk on the day. Outside of a solo home run she gave up to Jordyn Bolton in the opener, it was a fairly dominant performance in 10 innings of work.
“I have a lot of confidence in her going eight, nine, ten, eleven innings,” said Roberts. “And it’s nice to have Ella (Seaman) coming up behind her, and Tayler Thomas, who can get some innings for us. I just have a lot of confidence in Arin and that just comes back to her preparation and the offseason work she put it in.”
Seaman relieved Eaton in the fifth in Game 2, and worked out of a jam after the Bulldogs got a pair of runners on base with two outs. The freshman got Ferriter to fly out to center to get out of the inning.
While Kenna Thomas powered the offense with a pair of home runs, the entire lineup contributed in one way or another, including Gorrell. The senior was 3 for 3 in Game 2 with a double and four RBIs.
With the sweep, Belgrade has extended its win streak to 47 dating back to 2018. The Panthers are now just nine away from tying the state record for consecutive victories (56) set by Butte Central from 1999-2001.
While players and coaches know things are only going to get tougher in their first season as a Class AA program, they’re not intimidated competing in the state’s highest classification after having won three consecutive A titles.
“We definitely know that it’s a big step up, but I think we just prepare ourselves for it and we’re ready for it,” said Kenna Thomas. “We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we accept it and just play our best game. If we get beat, then we get beat. We just do our best and that’s all you can do.”
Added Roberts: “We’ve had success in the past against double A teams. You go back and look at summer ball and these girls play against double A players all summer in BGSA (Belgrade Softball Association) and developing and coming up through the ranks. They’re familiar with a lot of these girls and I think that gives them a lot of confidence coming into a high school season where now you’re playing a full double A schedule.”
Belgrade (3-0) begins Eastern AA play Tuesday at Billings Senior.
Belgrade 14, Butte 3
Butte 011 001 - 3 7 6
Belgrade 350 105 - 14 10 2
McCaul McCarthy, Madison Skeel (2) and Dylan Duffy. Arin Eaton and Talyn Campbell.
BUTTE (0-2) - Kodie Hoagland 1-3 (2B), MacKenzie Tutty 1-3, McCarthy 0-3, Rian Ferriter 0-3, Jordyn Bolton 2-3 (HR), Aubree Corcoran 2-3, Dylan Duffy 0-3, Skeel 0-3, Jaycee Burke 1-2.
BELGRADE (2-0) - Kenna Thomas 2-4 (HR), Eaton 1-4 (2B), Elizabeth Ybarra 2-3 (2B), Maddie Tomasetti 0-1, Tycelee Bowler 1-2, Tayler Thomas 2-3, Alexyss Settlemire 1-2, Shaylis Osler 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Kamie Gorrell 1-4.
Belgrade 12, Butte 0
Butte 000 00 - 0 4 4
Belgrade 025 23 - 12 9 1
Rian Ferriter and Jordyn Bolton. Arin Eaton, Ella Seaman (5) and Khloey Robinson.
BUTTE (0-3) - Kodie Hoagland 2-2, MacKenzie Tutty 0-3, McCaul McCarthy 1-3, Ferriter 0-3, Bolton 0-2, Aubree Corcoran 0-2, Mia Antonioli 1-2 (2B), Joscelyn Cleveland 0-2, Jaycee Burke 0-2.
BELGRADE (3-0) - Kenna Thomas 1-4 (HR), Eaton 2-3, Seaman 0-0, Maddie Tomasetti 0-3, Elizabeth Ybarra 0-3, Tayler Thomas 0-3, Shaylis Osler 2-3, Tycelee Bowler 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Kamie Gorrell 3-3 (2B).