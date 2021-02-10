There’s still a little over three months remaining in the school year, but once graduation arrives Maddisen Tomasetti already knows where she’ll be headed in the fall.
The Belgrade senior has committed to play softball at Western Oregon University, a Division-II program based in Monmouth, Ore. It’s about an hour from the Pacific Coast and the perfect setting for Tomasetti to continue both her playing career and education.
“I’m really excited. I just want move there already honestly. I’m ready,” said Tomasetti. “I mean, get done with this Belgrade season, and then go. Yeah, I’m excited.”
Tomasetti, who has been recruited as a third baseman, helped Belgrade win a pair of state Class A championships as an underclassman. She earned All-State honors as a sophomore in helping the Panthers post unbeaten campaign en route to winning a third consecutive state title.
Belgrade was slated to begin its first season as a AA program in 2020, but the campaign was cancelled in response to the worldwide pandemic. That ultimately factored into Tomasetti’s decision to play at Western Oregon University.
“My dream was to go to the Griz (University of Montana). But due to Covid, and they didn’t have enough financial money and all of that, this was kind of like the second option,” she said. “Covid happened and everything, and I picked this one and I’m really happy I did.”
Tomasetti learned about the program through her club travel team, which competes in Oregon.
“I play on a team from Oregon, a travel ball team from Oregon, and so I would go and visit that school a lot and a lot of my teammates are playing there,” Tomasetti explained. “I really like the campus.”
Western Oregon University is a member of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and had posted a 13-10 record a year ago before the season was halted due to the pandemic. The Wolves have had just two losing seasons over the past decade and were 33-18 in 2019.
Tomasetti, who has a 3.3 GPA and plans to study business, noted the campus feels like home.
“All of the team is super nice and I know a lot of the girls and I would go and watch them,” she said. “I know a couple of girls that play on that team, so I would go and watch. They’re a really good program, and I think just the family side of things is really important since I’m going like 12 hours away. It will be nice to already have a built in family.”