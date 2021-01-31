A little less than two weeks after they were originally scheduled to meet, Belgrade and Bozeman’s wrestling teams faced off in a mid-morning dual Saturday.
Powered by five pins, and four victories by forfeit, Belgrade posted a 54-24 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Notching pins for the Panthers were Colby Andres (103), Mason Gutenberger (126), Carter Schmidt (138), Colter Lindsley (152), and Logan Turnquist-Linn (160). Belgrade competed without Colton Gutenberger and Xaden Cunningham at 113 and 205, respectively.
Andres pinned Bozeman’s Christian Steele at the 1:36 mark, and first-year Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston noted the sophomore’s continued improvement.
“Beginning of the year he was really struggling when someone was in on the legs. So we’ve been hammering leg defense,” he said. “He had an outside whizzer, he tabled it on the outside chin just like we’ve been working, defended that first deep shot, and that’s big progress for him.”
Weatherston also noted the solid techniques and fundamentals of Colter Lindsley, who stuck Jake Adams on his back in 57 seconds.
Mason Gutenberger and Schmidt each improved to 6-1 on the season with first round pins, while Turnquist-Linn needed just 60 seconds to pin Gregor Schmidt.
Like Belgrade, the Hawks were missing a handful of varsity wreslters including standout sophomore Avery Allen at 145. The team’s 24 points were produced by pins at 120, 132, 205 and 285.
“We’ll have a different team a couple weeks when we come back and wrestle,” first-year Bozeman coach Sean Dellwo said.
Dellwo had served as Belgrade’s head coach the past six years before taking over at Bozeman.
Jack Montoya notched a second round pin at 120 for the Hawks, while Camren Spencer won by fall in the first round at 285.
“He’s (Spencer) a big leader for us,” said Dellwo. “Jack Montoya’s looking really tough at 120 and I think he’s going improve throughout the rest of this season.”
Bozeman’s Hudson Weins had the fastest pin of the dual, sticking Norah Larson on her back in 21 seconds. Larson, a sophomore, stepped in for Cunningham at 205.
“I’m glad Norah stepped up. She wanted to wrestled a varsity match, which is awesome,” said Weatherston. “All these guys work so hard, so every opportunity they can get I want to give them.”
Weatherston is focused on trying to create good match ups for his younger and inexperienced wrestlers, and noted that the goal is to teach proper techniques that will pay off in the long run.
“There’s progress and with progress there comes transition. In those transitions you want them to be able to pick up these things immediately and it doesn’t happen,” Weatherston said. “You want to break old bad habits and create new solid fundamental habits, and just building that muscle memory takes time. It takes mat time.”
With five junior varsity matches, as well as an exhibition match at heavy weight, coaches did their best trying to get every wrestler an opportunity for mat time Saturday. That’s been difficult with no tournaments this season as wrestlers are not allowed to compete more than twice during a dual due to Covid.
“These duals are a great opportunity for us to get some matches ... I like that atmosphere, I love the energy of the duals. I actually really like the idea of a dual season,” said Dellwo. “Unfortunately there are some big tournaments that aren’t being wrestled this year, but there can be some benefit to it.”
The contest served as the mid-point of the season for Belgrade, which has gone 2-5 in duals against Eastern AA competition thus far. The Panthers host Great Falls CMR Tuesday.
“I love the progress in the room. It’s just going to take a little more mat time,” said Weatherston. “Obviously our whole goal is to peak at state.”
Belgrade 54, Bozeman 24
103 - Colby Andres, Bel, pin Christian Steele, 1:36. 113 - Richards, Bel, won by forfeit. 120 - Jack Montoya, Boz, pin Blake Eatman, 3:59. 126 - Mason Gutenberger, Bel, pin Pi Taylor, 1:56. 132 - Dawkin Schmidt, Boz, pin Christian Lingenfelter, 2:32. 138 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Colten Spencer, 1:25. 145 - Oden Currier, Bel, won by forfeit. 152 - Colter Lindsley, Bel, pin Jake Adams, :57. 160 - Logan Turnquist-Linn, Bel, pin Gregor Schmidt, 1:00. 170 - Hunter Rowan, Bel, won by forfeit. 182 - Hugh Donaldson, Bel, won by forfeit. 205 - Hudson Weins, Boz, pin Norah Larson, :21. 285 - Camren Spencer, Boz, pin Raiden Klein, 1:36. Exhibition: 285 - Raiden Klein, Bel, pin Lukeis Webb, 1:50.