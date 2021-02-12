A little over three minutes into the contest, and following a 3-pointer by Blake Almanza, Belgrade was staring at a double figure deficit Thursday.
Billings Senior created havoc with is 1-3-1 zone press early on to score the first 12 points of the contest. Then the Broncs stretched their lead to as many as 20 in the second quarter en route to a 60-32 Eastern AA victory against Belgrade in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“They sped us up and they’re good. They have a ton of good athletes and a ton of depth, and they do some good things,” Panthers coach Luke Powers said. “We defensively lacked some intensity, leaving our feet, and things like that. And then they go one extra pass, an experienced team like that, and they got some open shots.”
The Broncs (6-3) outscored Belgrade 17-2 in the first quarter, but struggled to get shots to fall in the second. The Panthers settled down offensively and trimmed the deficit to 26-10 by halftime.
“They’re a team that’s very streaky as far as shooting the ball, but they have so many that can shoot it,” said Powers. “They’re a tough team to man or zone.”
Junior Bergen led the charge early for Senior, scoring seven of his game-high 17 points in the first quarter. Liam Romei added six of his 13 points in the first half.
While Romei added a pair of 3’s early in the second half, Belgrade followed with its best offensive stretch of the game. The Panthers went on a 9-1 run, featuring a 3 by Sage Smart, to get within 35-21 with 3:22 left in the third.
But Senior countered by closing out the quarter on an 11-1 run, and then scored the first five points of the fourth to put the game away.
Belgrade struggled throughout the contest against the zone press and often forced passes in the middle rather than attacking the outside.
The undersized Panthers also had a tough time on both ends of the court scoring and contending for rebounds in the paint.
“It was a struggle. We don’t necessarily have a big giant, especially offensively, inside presence,” said Powers. “So we’re going to take a lot of shots from outside or some stuff off the dribble. Create that penetration and go inside out. We settled down a little bit in the second quarter and got good shots, but we just couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
Ta’Veus Randle led Belgrade with 16 points, while Wyatt Russell chipped in with eight.
Belgrade (1-9) returns to action Tuesday hosting Great Falls CMR in a conference game that was rescheduled from Feb. 6.
“We’re kind of Jekyll and Hyde, and we show our youth at times. But again, our goals are all still in front of us,” said Powers. “We’re going to come back to practice tomorrow and look to improve, and go from there.”
Billings Senior 60, Belgrade 32
Senior 17 9 20 14 - 60
Belgrade 2 8 12 10 - 32
BILLINGS SENIOR (6-3) - Chazz Haws 3 1-3 7, Junior Bergen 7 1-1 17, Ethan Wynia 0 0-0 0, Liam Romei 5 1-2 13, Blake Amanza 0 1-2 1, Bubba Bergen 1 0-0 3, Melo Pine 2 0-0 4, Jackson Burckley 2 0-0 5, Reagan Walker 3 2-4 10, Cactus Runsabore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-12 60.
BELGRADE (1-8) - Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 6 3-4 16, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Jarom Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 3 2-4 8, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 3, Sage Smart 2 0-0 4, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whiteman 0 1-2 1, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-10 32.
3-point goals: BS 8 (J. Bergen 2, Romei 2, Walker 2, B. Bergen, Burckley), Bel 2 (Randle, Schlauch).