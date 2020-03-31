Despite competing in just eight games, Belgrade’s Gabby Weber recently earned second team all-conference honors in the Eastern AA this past season. She was the lone Panther — girl or boy —to receive all-conference accolades.
Weber missed the 11 games recovering from a leg ailment and wasn’t expected to see any action during the season. But the senior’s right leg and foot responded to physical therapy quicker than anticipated, and with the help of an orthodic brace, returned to the court Feb. 7.
From there, Weber competed in eight of the team’s final nine games, including a pair of contests at the divisional tournament.
At the divisional tournament, in losses against Great Falls CMR and Billings Skyview, Weber averaged 16.5 points per game. That includes a game-high 18 against CMR.
Weber shot over 50 percent from the field in both games, including 7 of 13 against Billings Skyview en route to scoring a team-high 15 points.
She finished the season averaging a team-best 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, and dished out 13 assists.
Girls
Eastern AA
All-State & First Team All-Conference
Willa Albrecht, Billings West; Maddie Albrecht, Billings West; Addi Ekstrom, Bozeman; Allie Olson, Great Falls CMR; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview, Jorgie Hawthorne, Great Falls; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR.
Second Team All-Conference
Mackenzie Rask, Billings West; Macy Mayer, Bozeman, Brenna Linse, Billings Senior; Alison Harris, Great Falls; Laiten Lantis, Billings West; Cassidy Venner, Billings Senior.
Honorable Mention All-Conference
MG Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Kiely Gunderson, Great Falls CMR; Emily Funseth, Great Falls CMR; Gabby Weber, Belgrade; Gabby Klein, Bozeman; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West.
Boys
All-State & First Team All-Conference
Drew Wyman, Great Falls; Julius Mims, Billings Skyview; Neil Daily, Billings West; Carter Ash, Bozeman; Cade Tyson, Billings West.
Second Team All-Conference
Levi Torgerson, Great Falls; Josh Erbacher, Billings West; Junior Bergen, Billings Senior; Cam Ketchum, Billings Skyview; Brett Clar, Bozeman.
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Jackson Coles, Bozeman; Keegan Barnes, Great Falls CMR; Abe Seybert, Billings Skyview; Nick Eliason, Billings Senior; Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior; Logan Meyer, Billings West.