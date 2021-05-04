After scoring a pair of runs on Arin Eaton’s two-run single in the third inning, Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts felt good about the deficit.
But that was all the scoring the Panthers were able to generate Tuesday in an Eastern AA clash against Billings Senior at the Belgrade Softball Complex. The Broncs stretched a three-run lead to 6-2 in the fourth and then broke the game open in the sixth en route to an 11-2 victory.
“I still felt okay after that. We battled back a couple weeks ago against Great Falls High down three or four runs, and then the third inning we put up two runs,” said Roberts. “I felt confident and then the wheels fell off the bus in the sixth inning. To me it just didn’t feel like us out there.”
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Panthers, and is the program’s worst defeat since losing to Frenchtown 11-1 in the 2015 state Class A championship game.
Senior, which remained unbeaten in league play, also halted the Panthers’ 47-game winning streak — the second longest in state history according to the Montana High School Association record book — earlier this season.
“First and foremost, they put the ball in play. They did a great job of putting the ball in play and we just didn’t play nearly as tight of defense as we normally do,” said Roberts. “But credit to them, they hit the ball well.”
Hollis Baker hit a three-run home run in the top of the first for the Broncs, and then Darby Mayo hit an RBI-double to make it 4-0.
Senior (14-2, 11-0 Eastern AA) manufactured another run in the second after Lex Waddingham legged out a lead off single on a bunt. She scampered to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored a short time later on a ground out by Kennedy Venner.
Belgrade cut into the deficit when Kamie Gorrell and Kenna Thomas each reached base on singles, advanced on a double steal, and then scored on Eaton’s double.
But the Panthers only other opportunity to score came in the fifth when Gorrell was stranded at third after reaching base on a double. Belgrade was stymied by Venner, who scattered five hits and struck out 15 in the circle.
“She’s a really solid pitcher and just had our girls uncomfortable up there. Good velocity and her ability to hit spots and hit corners, and her rise ball, really caused our girls to be uncomfortable.”
Belgrade (11-3, 7-3 Eastern AA) is back in action Saturday with a conference doubleheader at Great Falls CMR.
Billings Senior 11, Belgrade 2
Senior 410 105 0 - 11 13 1
Belgrade 002 000 0 - 2 5 2
Kennedy Venner adn Hollis Baker. Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (6) and Talyn Campbell.
BILLINGS SENIOR (14-2) - Isabelle Dillon 1-3, Venner 1-4, Cara Conway 2-4, Dacee Zent 2-4, Baker 2-4 (2B, HR), Page Opp 1-4, Darby Mayo 1-2 (2B), Payton Kale 0-4, Lex Waddingham 3-4.
BELGRADE (11-3) - Kenna Thomas 1-2, Eaton 1-3 (2B), Maddie Tomasetti 0-3, Shaylis Osler 0-3, Tycelee Bowler 0-3, T. Thomas 1-3, Elizabeth Ybarra 0-2, Brooklyn Ragland 0-1, Khloey Robinson 0-2, Alexyss Settlemire 0-0, Kamie Gorrell 2-3 (2B).