After being routed by Billings West in their home finale Thursday, Belgrade bounced back in a big way Saturday in Missoula.
The Panthers produced 29 hits and 38 runs in a pair of non-conference victories to wrap up the regular season. It began with a 21-2 win against Missoula Hellgate and then a 17-5 victory over Missoula Big Sky.
“We kind of had a slow start in that early game against Hellgate, but the girls picked it up,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “They made the appropriate adjustments, were focused and did a good job of hitting the ball and making plays in the field.”
Belgrade scored five runs in the top of the first, but Arin Eaton gave up a lead off home run in the bottom half of the frame and then Hellgate added another run to make it 5-2. The Panthers cruised from there, however, scoring 16 runs over the next three innings.
Eaton allowed just three hits in three innings of work and struck out eight, while Tayler Thomas retired the side in order in the fourth as the contest was halted via the 15-run rule.
Shaylis Osler belted a triple for the Panthers, while Elizabeth Ybarra had a pair of doubles. Kamie Gorrell and Thomas also hit doubles.
Against Big Sky, Tycelee Bowler hit a grand slam in the top of the second to stretch Belgrade’s lead to 12-2. The junior also had a double in the contest en route to finishing 2 for 4 with five RBIs out of the lead off spot.
“Nice line drive,” said Roberts. “Hard hit ball.”
After being limited to just one run in the loss to West, Roberts tweaked the lineup in Missoula. Bowler was moved to lead off hitter in place of Kenna Thomas, who was moved to the No. 3 spot behind Gorrell. Kenna Thomas and Gorrell combined for five hits and three RBIs against Big Sky.
“Kam handles the bat well and I like her ability to move runners over, and Arin’s been hitting the ball really well. Kind of have her in that second lead off spot in the six hole,” said Roberts. “Nice to have Kenna in a position to come up with runners on. Love her as a lead off, but we need her bringing in runs.”
Kenna Thomas leads the team in home runs with seven, while Bowler hit her third Saturday. Both hit doubles against Big Sky along with Eaton and Ybarra.
“I loved our energy, I loved our focus and played a lot more loose that second game,” said Roberts. “It yielded great results.”
Belgrade (15-5) hosts the two-day Eastern AA Divisional, which begins Thursday. The Panthers will play Billings Skyview in a first round game at 1 p.m.
Belgrade 21, Missoula Hellgate 2
Belgrade 558 3 - 21 13 0
Hellgate 200 0 - 2 3 5
Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (4) and Shaylis Osler. Laind, M Petrino (1), L Gray (3) and Curlee.
BELGRADE (14-5) - Tycelee Bowler 1-3, Kamie Gorrell 2-2 (2B), Kenna Thomas 0-1, Maddie Tomasetti 0-1, T. Thomas 2-2 (2B), Eaton 3-3, Talyn Campbell 1-1, Osler 1-4 (3B), Elizabeth Ybarra 2-3 (2 2B), Alexyss Settlemire 1-4.
MISSOULA HELLGATE (0-20) - Petrino 1-2 (HR), Laind 0-1, J James 0-1, L Gray 1-2, H Youbles 0-2, E Boelman 0-1, C Kind 0-1, Ground 0-2, Curlee 1-2 (2B), K Babbitt 0-1.
Belgrade 17, Missoula Big Sky 5
Belgrade 581 12 - 17 16 1
Big Sky 201 02 - 5 5 1
Tayler Thomas and Talyn Campbell. K Brown, L Rogers (4) and G Hood.
BELGRADE (15-5) - Tycelee Bowler 2-4 (2B, HR), Kamie Gorrell 2-3, Kenna Thomas 3-4 (HR), Maddie Tomasetti 2-4, T. Thomas 0-1, Arin Eaton 3-4 (2B), Shaylis Osler 1-3, Alexyss Settlemire 0-1, Elizabeth Ybarra 3-4 (2B), Campbell 0-3.
MISSOULA BIG SKY (5-16) - J. Whitmire 1-3 (2B), L Baack 0-3, Hood 0-3, M Hewitt 0-1, A McPhillips 2-2 (2B), C Porch 1-1 (2B), S Nei 1-2, S Peterson 0-1, B Hewitt 0-0, P Shoup 0-1, L Rogers 0-2, S Helms 0-1, B Schaffer 0-1.