They had eight memorable clashes a year ago, including three at state. But in a rematch of last year’s State A championship match, Belgrade came out flat and never found a rhythm Tuesday night in Billings.
Olivia Moten-Schell tallied a match-high 19 kills and had two blocks to lead two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 victory.
“We did not play well. Nothing went well for us,” first-year Belgrade coach Jessica Christensen said. “We didn’t serve-receive very well, we didn’t block well at all, we didn’t hit well — it was a bad night in general.”
Belgrade (1-11) won six of the eight matches against the Rams a year ago with both losses coming at the state tournament. While the Panthers graduated nearly its entire varsity heading into its first season as an AA program, Central reloaded for another run at the A title.
Moten-Schell is the centerpiece for the unbeaten Rams (9-0), but Kristina Schafer added 16 digs and seven kills in the win.
“They’re a good team. But they’re not any better than the double A teams we’ve been playing,” said Christensen. “It was one of the worst showings we’ve had this season for sure.”
Hazel Eaton and Kamie Gorrell led Belgrade with 10 and six kills, respectively, while Tyclee Bowler and Olivia Wegner combined for 16 digs.
“Olivia Wegner, a freshman, she had some really impressive digs,” said Christensen. “Our whole team’s struggled in serve-receive, but defense-wise I felt like she stood out.”
Belgrade has a week off before hosting Great Falls on Oct. 8.
Tigers extend streak with conference sweep
Manhattan extended its win streak to five Tuesday with a District 5B road sweep of Big Timber. Olivia Westervelt and Erika Davis combined for 17 kills in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 victory.
“They played well,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “Blocking was strong and defensively we played more consistent. We passed well which gave our setter the opportunity to feed the middles consistently. Big Timber played their typical scrappy game and kept it close at times, but our power hitters were too much for their defense.”
Davis added seven of the team’s nine blocks and a pair of aces, while Amy Grevious chipped in with team bests in digs (13) and aces (5).
“One area that we need to work on is playing clean and not letting teams keep us in close point sets,” said Chapman. “We missed too many serves, nine total. That kept giving them opportunities to build momentum. We were able to keep our focus and finish for the conference win in three.”
Manhattan, which improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in league play, hosts Three Forks Thursday. The Wolves are the only team to have beaten Manhattan in conference play thus far.
“I am super proud and excited to see this team believe in their abilities and to play to their potential,” said Chapman. “Looking forward to our rematch against Three Forks.”
Billings Central def. Belgrade 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.
BELGRADE (1-11) - Kills: 24 (Hazel Eaton 10, Kamie Gorrell 6). Digs: 31 (Tyclee Bowler 10, Olivia Wegner 6). Blocks: 3 (Tessa Lamb 2, Delanee Hicks 1). Aces: 8 (Hicks 3). Assists: 21 (Hicks 18).
BILLINGS CENTRAL (9-0) - 41 (Olivia Moten-Schell 19). Digs: 68 (Kristina Schafer 16, Grace Zever 13). Blocks: 3 (Moten-Schell 2). Aces: 3 (Isabell Erikson 2). Assists: 24 (Marie Stewart 20).
Manhattan def. Big Timber 25-19, 25-16, 25-19.
MANHATTAN (6-3) - Kills: 29 (Oliviah Westervelt 9, Erika Davis 8). Digs: 37 (Amy Grevious 13, Abby Kabalin 6). Blocks: 9 (Davis 7, Ella Halverson 2). Aces: 10 (Amy Grevious 5). Assists: 27 (Cayli Chapman 25).
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.