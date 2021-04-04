Evan Major won a pair of events for the boys, and Sara Crooks two for the girls, to lead Belgrade’s track teams during a season-opening dual against Great Falls CMR Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Major, a junior, won the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.86) meter dashes. Crooks, a sophomore, also won those events after posting times of 13.95 (100) and 29.12 (200).
CMR swept the dual with the boys winning 76-69 and the girls 115-28.
Belgrade’s boys won eight events. Alex Turner posted the top time in the 800 (2:13.95), while Hunter Simon won the shot put (42-01.50), Charles Yunker discus (134-05), Gage Ruddick long jump (19-05.50), and Aidan McGoldrick pole vault (10-00). The sprint relay also posted a winning time of 45.63.
Taylor Simon and Malia Hardy were winners for the girls. Simon posted a mark of 32-05.25 in the shot put, while Hardy had a top throw of 99-feet, 10-inches in the javelin.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Gallatin in a dual.
See complete results here: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=418400&show=all