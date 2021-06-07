Six members of Belgrade’s softball team received Eastern AA postseason honors after helping the team win the Class AA championship this past season.
Among them was junior outfielder Tycelee Bowler, who was the team’s lone All-State selection. Bowler, who started in right field, batted .363 with six doubles and three home runs.
Earning second team honors for the Panthers were pitcher Arin Eaton, first baseman Shaylis Osler, second baseman Tayler Thomas, and third baseman Maddie Tomasetti. Shortstop Kenna Thomas was selected honorable mention.
Eaton finished with a 16-5 record in the circle, which included going 3-0 at the state tournament. The junior also batted .488 with seven doubles and a home run.
Tayler Thomas ranked second on the team in home runs with six, hit seven doubles, had four triples and drove in a team-high 41 runs while batting .488. The sophomore was also 4-2 in the circle, which includes a victories against Billings Senior in the semifinals of both the divisional and state tournaments.
Kenna Thomas led the team with seven home runs (.439 avg), while Osler (.419) and Tomasetti (.465) each had five homers.
Belgrade won the championship in its first season in AA following three consecutive titles in A (2017-19). Joey Roberts was selected as the AA coach of the year by the Montana Coaches Association after guiding the Panthers a 21-7 record and the fourth title in program history.
Didriksen All-State for Manhattan
Manhattan catcher/shortstop Adele Didriksen earned All-State honors for Manhattan in the Western B-C, while infielder Natalie Scott was a first team selection. The duo helped the Tigers reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season during a 15-11 campaign.
Scott tied the single season record for home runs with six, including five during the divisional tournament. Didriksen also hit a homer during the season.
Eastern AA Honors
Pitcher - 1st team: Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior. 2nd team: Arin Eaton, Belgrade.
Catcher - 1st team: Hollis Baker, Billings Senior. 2nd team: Alex Bloomgren, Great Falls.
1st Base - 1st team: Dacee Zent, Billings Senior. 2nd team: Shaylis Osler, Belgrade.
2nd Base - 1st team: Ryen Palmer, Great Falls. 2nd team: Tayler Thomas, Belgrade.
Shortstop - 1st team: Lauren Blaschak, Billings West. 2nd team: Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR.
Infield - 1st team: Kara Conway, Billings Senior.
3rd Base - 1st team: Morgan Sunchild, Great Falls. 2nd team: Maddie Tomasetti, Belgrade.
Utility - 1st team: Brie Ginnaty, Great Falls CMR. 2nd team: Hannah Hoffarth, Billings Skyview.
Outfield - 1st team: Marliegh Nieto, Billings West; Natalie Beck, Billing Skyview; Amara Stalsbery, Great Falls CMR; Tycelee Bowler, Belgrade. 2nd team: Stephanie Jablonski, Great Falls; Halle Spring, Billings West; Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls.
Honorable Mention - Tori LaPierre, Great Falls CMR; Kenna Thomas, Belgrade; Josie Laufenberg, Bozeman; Piper Chartier, Billings Skyview; Tehneson Ehnes, Great Falls; Alison Eldgridge, Billings West.
Player of the Year - Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior.
Offensive player of the Year - Morgan Sunchild, Great Falls.
Note: 1st team selections are also All-State selections.
Western B/C
All-State & First Team
Kylie Kovatch, Florence-Carlton; Liev Smith, Mission-Arlee-Charlo; Kassidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton; Kolbi Wood, Florence-Carlton; Kooper Page, Mission-Arlee-Charlo; Michael Shea, Eureka; Katie Schmidt, Eureka; Payton Mallett, Ennis; Adele Didriksen, Manhattan; Jerny Crawford, Mission-Arlee-Charlo; Natalie Scott, Manhattan*.
Second Team
Ashley Mitchell, Anaconda; Riley Wilson, Thompson Fall-Noxon; Izzy Evans, Mission-Arlee-Charlo; Jenna Snider, Ennis; Dylan Vigil, Thompson Falls-Noxon; Jaidyn Larson, Florence-Carlton; Molly McCue, Missoula Loyola; Sami Johnson, Anaconda; Rhianna Hawkins, Eureka; Rheid Crawfors, Mission-Arlee-Charlo.
*First team selection only.