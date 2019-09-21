Slow starts have plagued Belgrade’s volleyball team recently, and the unwanted trend continued Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers didn’t earn a point in the first set en route to losing an Eastern AA match to Billings West 25-6, 25-21, 25-19.
“We struggled in serve-receive a lot in the first set. I honestly think our six points came from six errors they made,” first-year Belgrade coach Jessica Christensen said. “It was ugly.”
While the Panthers (1-8, 0-5) bounced back with better play over the next two sets, the first game set the tone.
“For some reason we struggle in the first set. Not sure why,” said Christensen. “But we tend to come out flat in the first set.”
Billings West, led by 10 kills from Shauna Stene and another eight from Megan Benton, held on to win the next two sets.
“Second and third sets were much better,” said Christensen. “We were tied at 19 and then lost 25-19 in the third set, so we played well up until that point and then let six points get away.”
Belgrade competed without right side hitter Gracie Tadvik, who suffered a knee injury Thursday against Bozeman, and middle hitter Maddie Tomasetti, who missed the contest due to a softball commitment.
Brytan Rogers helped fill the void in the middle and finished with a pair of blocks and two kills.
“Brytan Rogers, who is usually a JV kid, doesn’t get a whole lot of a varsity time,” said Christensen. “She had the best game I’ve even seen her play. She looked so good. Had some blocks at big times in the second set, had some kills in the third set, so she played really well.”
Hazel Eaton led the Panthers with nine kills, three assists and a block, while Kamie Gorrell had three kills following a tough start to the match.
“Kamie Gorrell struggled in serve-receive in the first set and then I sat her the second set,” said Christensen. “But the third set I think she led us in kills.”
Belgrade returns to action with a conference match at Great Falls on Tuesday.
Billings West def. Belgrade 25-6, 25-21, 25-19.
BELGRADE (1-8) - Kills: 19 (Hazel Eaton 9). Digs: 34 (Tycelee Bowler 13). Blocks: 3 (Brytan Rogers 2). Aces: 4 (Tessa Lamb 2). Assists: 18 (Delanee Hicks 15).
BILLINGS WEST (7-4) - Kills: 37 (Shauna Stene 10). Digs: 41 (Kaitlyn Grossman 14). Blocks: 6 (Kaia Schreder 4, Megan Benton 4). Aces: 13 (Mariah Kettering 7). Assists: 28 (Taylor Graham 24).