Manhattan won the final three quarters Saturday morning in a loser-out game at the District 5B Tournament. But the first quarter proved to be the team’s undoing in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The defense struggled out of the gate en route to allowing 27 points by Jefferson. While the Panthers were outscored 33-29 the rest of the way, they were able to ride that early lead to a 56-43 victory.
“We had a little bit of a slow start. We weren’t doing what we needed to do defensively,” Tigers coach Mikal Jones said. “But they were shooting really, really well. They didn’t miss very many, maybe one shot down underneath in that first quarter. So it was a combination of a couple different things.”
The Panthers (11-10) advanced to the consolation game against Whitehall, while Manhattan’s season came to an end.
The Tigers led just once in the contest, 2-0, after Jasmine Grossman drove to the bucket and scored following the opening tip. Jefferson countered with a 10-1 run and then stretched the lead to 23-7 on a 3-pointer by Dakota Edmisten.
While Manhattan (5-15) trimmed the deficit to 29-17 early in the second quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a 3 from Amy Grevious, turnovers and missed shots in the paint hampered the comeback.
“That’s the story of the season. Sound like a broken record, but we have to take care of the ball and we have to get the ball in the hole and figure out how to do that. Especially those ones underneath the basket,” said Jones. “And free throws today were not very good either. Those shots, the easy ones, we have to get those in.”
The Tigers were just 10 of 23 from the line, including 5 of 11 in the fourth quarter while mounting a late rally to get within 13.
Grevious was the lone Tiger to reach double figures with 13 points, while Ruby Stenberg finished with eight.
Rachel VanBlaricom scored 11 of her 12 points in the first half to lead the Panthers, and all 12 of Jefferson’s players scored in the contest.
Manhattan loses five seniors to graduation in Ariah Carrier, Pralie Duffin, Grevious, Grossman and Stenberg.
“They’re a great group of kids,” said Jones. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had five seniors in the program, so those young ladies showed a lot of determination and a lot of grit sticking it out. They’ll be missed sorely.”
Jefferson 56, Manhattan 43
Manhattan 10 10 7 16 - 43
Jefferson 27 12 3 14 - 56
MANHATTAN (5-15) - Amy Grevious 3 6-9 13, Madeline Severson 1 1-2 4, Kit Wiersema 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Olleca Severson 1 0-0 2, Ariah Carrier 2 1-2 6, Pralie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Jasmine Grossman 1 1-5 3, Cayli Chapman 0 0-2 0, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 4 0-0 8, Hallie Hemenway 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 10-23 43.
JEFFERSON (11-10) - Emma Grange 1 1-3 3, Dakota Edminsten 2 0-0 5, Lauryn Armstrong 2 0-2 4, Grace Alexander 1 2-2 4, Sam Zody 1 0-0 3, Rachel VanBlaricom 5 1-2 12, Ashton Oxarart 2 2-2 6, Hailee Stiles 1 0-1 2, Mykala Edminsten 1 0-0 2,Abbie Younde 2 3-6, 7, Grace Jones 3 0-0 6, Olivia Lyon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-19 56.
3-point goals: Man 3 (Grevious 1, M. Severson 1, Carrier 1), Jeff 3 (D. Edminsten 1, Zody 1, VanBlaricom 1).