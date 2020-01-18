Manhattan got off to a pair of slow starts en route to back-to-back losses over the weekend.
The Tigers scored just six first quarter points on Thursday on the road and then eight Friday at home in losses to Big Timber and Park County. The slow starts led to 60-25 and 50-30 defeats, respectively.
Friday’s loss against Park was the fifth consecutive for Manhattan, which had begun the season 3-2.
“We didn’t come out well in the first quarter and got down by 18 but ended up losing by 20,” Tigers coach Mikal Herron said. “Our defensive intensity and offense execution improved tremendously the remaining three quarters.”
Skylar Higgs connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter for Park, while Slyvie Schoenen had another and Kodie Vondra scored six points. The Rangers led 26-8 after the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime.
Manhattan was only outscored by two points, 24-22, over the final three quarters. Ella Halverson led the team with eight points, while Sophie Duffin finished with six.
“I was pleased with our overall effort the remaining three quarters,” said Herron. “The girls never gave up and played tough. I’m proud of the way they battled.”
On Thursday Big Timber led 22-8 after the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime. Emily Cooley scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to lead the Herders, while Bailey Finn added nine of her 12.
Hailee Brandon and Alyssa Boshart also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Tigers did not make a field goal in the third quarter and scored just 10 points in the second half.
“We had a tough night finding our way to the basket. Defensively our intensity wasn’t where it has been,” said Herron. “Big Timber is a solid team, but we didn’t come out to play the way we are capable of. Today is a new day and we need to refocus our energies and move forward.”
Halverson led Manhattan with seven points, while Pralie Duffin added six. Overall, nine Tigers scored in the contest.
Manhattan (3-7, 0-5) travels to Manhattan Christian for another non-conference game Jan. 24. Then the Tigers return to District 5B play by hosting Jefferson County the following day.
Big Timber 60, Manhattan 25
Manhattan 6 9 1 9 - 25
Big Timber 18 22 16 4 - 60
MANHATTAN (3-6) - Amy Grevious 0 0-2 0, Madeline Severson 0 1-2 1, Kit Wiersema 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 0 2-2 2, Olleca Severson 1 0-0 2, Ariah Carrier 0 0-0 0, Pralie Duffin 3 0-0 6, Jasmine Grossman 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 3 1-2 7, Cayli Chapman 1 0-0 2, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Hallie Hemenway 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 5-10 25.
BIG TIMBER (8-0) - Darby Johnston 1 0-0 2, Bailey Finn 5 0-0 12, Jolie Wood 1 0-0 2, Ella Holman 0 0-0 0, Lauren Niebur 0 0-0 0, Hailee Brandon 4 1-2 11, Emily Cooley 10 0-0 20, Alyssa Boshart 2 6-10 10, Sam Moove 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 7-12 60.
3-point goals: Man 0, BT 5 (Finn 2, Brandon 2, Moove 1).
Park 50, Manhattan 30
Park 26 5 6 13 - 50
Manhattan 8 4 6 12 - 30
PARK - Taylor Young 0 0-0 0, Ryleah Floyd 1 2-2 4, Bobbi Lima 2 3-4 7, Shania Johnson 0 2-2 2, Kodie Vondra 4 2-2 10, Sylvie Schoenen 3 0-2 7, Alexis Orr 0 0-0 0, Skylar Higgs 3 0-0 11, Rainna Floyd 0 2-3 2, Abby Kokot 2 1-2 5, 2 1-25, Baylee Bergsing 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-17 50.
MANHATTAN (3-7) - Amy Grevious 1 0-0 2, Madeline Severson 2 0-0 4, Kit Wiersema 0 0-0 0, Sophia Duffin 3 0-0 6, Olleca Severson 0 2-4 2, Ariah Carrier 1 0-0 3, Pralie Duffin 0 1-2 1, Jasmine Grossman 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 4 0-0 8, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Adele Didricksen 1 0-2 2, Ruby Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Hallie Hemenway 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 3-10 30.
3-point goals: Park 4 (Higgs 3, Schoenen 1), Man 1 (Carrier).