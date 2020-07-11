Belgrade produced more than two dozen base runners during a non-conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Medina Field.
But, the Bandits were only able to score six runs against the Kalispell Lakers in a pair of 13-3 losses much to the chagrin of manager Johnny Graham.
“The story of the day is we put 27 guys on base,” he said.
Belgrade’s pitching staff struggled throughout the twinbill — five pitchers combined for 22 walks — including Kash Fike in the opener. The right hander twice walked in runs with the bases loaded in the fourth and hit a batter to bring in another.
The Lakers tallied five runs in the frame to extend a 1-0 lead to six, and break open a close game. Gage Brink brought in the other two runs with a shot to right field that hopped over the wall for a ground rule double.
While Brink finished 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, Kalispell wasn’t overpowering offensively. The Lakers finished with eight hits, several of which came during a six-run seventh inning.
Reid Barrows scattered six hits en route to earning the win on the mound, but the Bandits consistently put the ball in play. Kalispell’s defense was up the challenge, however, and made several key plays in the outfield as well as in the infield.
“I thought we swung it every bit as well as they did in game one. Maybe even put the nod in our favor in that one in terms of balls hit hard,” said Graham. “Their defense, I thought, played terrific in game one. They made some great plays and then they made all the routine plays, so as much as we were punishing balls they weren’t really manifested into runs.”
Fike allowed six hits and walked eight en route to picking up the loss on the mound.
Kalispell broke open a one-run contest in Game 2 with an eight-run burst in the third. Wyatt Russell didn’t make it out of the frame on the mound and was credited with the loss after walking six and allowing 10 earned runs on seven hits.
“We kind of walked ourselves out of the building,” said Graham.
Belgrade was limited to three hits in the loss — Fike was 2 for 2 and Stran Knudsen hit a double — and was unable to produce offensively after scoring two runs in the first.
“If there was a silver lining on the day I thought we swung it really well that first game,” said Graham.
The Bandits (25-12) also split a non-conference doubleheader against Lewistown Wednesday. The Red Birds won the opener 9-4, while Belgrade posted an 11-1 victory in Game 2.
Lane Neill and Coby Richards each hit a triple in the opener, while Neill added a double in the nightcap.
Belgrade travels to Butte for a Southern A doubleheader Tuesday and then will play the Lakers again Thursday in Kalispell. A busy week concludes with conference games in Dillon on Saturday.
“Six games this week and then six the following,” noted Graham. “Now that I think about it, we’ve only got one more at home. That’s that GVO game.”
The Bandits will host Gallatin Valley July 23 before wrapping up the regular season the following day in Anaconda.
Lewistown 9, Belgrade 4
Belgrade 100 101 1 - 4 7 4
Lewistown 101 205 x - 9 11 1
Wyatt Lambeth, Alexa Casas (5) and Seth Green. Xander Flick and Isaiah Marquart.
BELGRADE (24-10) - Lane Neill 1-3 (3B), Casas 1-3, Mason Jacobsen 0-4, Coby Richards 2-3 (3B), Green 1-3, Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Stran Knudsen 0-3, Wyatt Lambeth 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-1, Keaton Carter 0-2.
LEWISTOWN - Jacob Clinton 3-4 (3B), Nolan Fry 1-4, Marquart 1-2, Kyle Lee 2-4 (2B), Flick 1-3, Taylor Smith 0-3, Lane Melton 0-2, Kendall Barta 3-4, Luke Clinton 0-2.
Belgrade 11, Lewistown 1
Belgrade 000 326 - 11 8 1
Lewistown 001 000 - 1 3 7
Mason Jacobsen and Seth Green. Lane Melton, Jacob Clinton (5), Noah Fry (6) and Kyle Lee, Travis McAlpin (5).
BELGRADE (25-10) - Lane Neill 2-3 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 2-5, Green 1-4, Coby Richards 0-1, Jacobsen 0-3, Cooper VanLuchene 2-4, Wyatt Russell 0-1, Keaton Carter 0-2, Isaiah Brandhorst 1-3.
LEWISTOWN - J. Clinton 1-1(2B), Fry 1-3, Isaiah Marquart 0-3, Kyle Lee 0-3, Xander Flick 0-3, McAlpin 0-2, Trajan Sparks 1-2, Kendall Barta 0-2, Luke Clinton 0-2.
Kallispell 13, Belgrade 3
Kallispell 010 510 6 - 13 8 1
Belgrade 000 110 1 - 3 6 0
Reid Barrows and Hayden Vaugn. Kash Fike, Lane Neill (4), Aidan Kulbeck (7) and Seth Green.
KALLISPELL - Ben Corriveau 0-4, Gage Brink 2-4 (2B, 3B), Conner Drish 1-5, Jack Corriveau 0-1, AJ Wood 0-1, Vaugn 2-3 (2B), Danny Kernan 0-2, Kostya Hoffman 1-1, Caden Willis 2-3, Kobe Berlund 0-2.
BELGRADE (25-11) - Neill 1-3, Kulbeck 0-2, Fike 1-2, Coby Richards 1-3, Green 1-3 (3B), Cooper VanLuchene 1-3, Keaton Carter 0-2, Wyatt Russell 1-3, Isaiah Brandhorst 0-2.
Kallispell 13, Belgrade 3
Kallispell 038 02 - 13 7 3
Belgrade 201 00 - 3 3 2
Kostya Hoffman, Jack Corriveau (3), Conner Drish (5) and Cael Willis. Wyatt Ruseell, Evan Hamberger (3) and Kash Fike.
KALLISPELL - Ben Corriveau 0-2, Reid Barrows 0-2, Gage Brink 0-1, Drish 0-3, Jack Corriveau 2-4, Danny Kernan 1-2, Caden Willis 0-2, Cael Willis 2-2, Kobe Berlund 0-0, AJ Wood 0-1, Hayden Vaugn 2-3.
BELGRADE (25-12) - Lane Neill 0-1, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3, Fike 2-2, Coby Richards 0-2, Seth Green 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Wyatt Lambeth 0-2, Alex Casas 0-1, Keaton Carter 0-2, Stran Knudsen 1-1 (2B).