While winter has gotten off to a slow start here in the Gallatin Valley, once the snow level does begin to accumulate it can be hard to find a safe place to get in a run or a hike due to icy trail conditions.
But just a short drive west of Belgrade is an excellent destination to not only get in some outdoor exercise, but take an historical tour as well.
Missouri Headwaters State Park, near Three Forks, doesn’t receive quite as much snowfall as Bozeman. It features a well maintained trail system, the confluence of the Jefferson, Madison and Gallatin rivers, and is a perfect place to get out and stretch your legs.
On a very cold, but sunny Saturday morning recently, I ran more than five miles of the trail system, although there were plenty of stops involved to read the interpretive signs and take photos.
Although I’ve lived in the valley for nearly 20 years, I’d not been to the park. The cross country team at Three Forks High School hosted a meet there in early October and I’ve now been back twice to explore the area.
From pioneer graves to the Gallatin City Hotel to pictographs, there is much to take in during an excursion in the park. And, during warmer months, visitors can enjoy camping and other activities such as fishing and bicycling.
What I found intriguing, and why I’ve returned twice to explore more, is the history of the area. In 1805, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark camped in the area during the The Lewis and Clark Expedition, which is also known as the Corps of Discovery Expedition.
Lewis mapped the surrounding area from a high point now know as Lewis Rock, which rises above the Gallatin River. This particular spot can be viewed from a lower vantage point, which is accessed by a paved trail beginning at a parking lot below.
In the mid-1800’s the settlement of Gallatin City was formed as gold camps sprung up in the area, and the wooden remains of the Gallatin City Hotel still remain adjacent to the first parking lot.
There’s also a sign that tells the story of “Colter’s Run”. Here’s an excerpt:
“With the Indians hot on his heels, Colter undoubtedly made an all-time record that day for both sprints and long distance events. He outran the Indians over a six-mile course and gained the cover of timber along the Madison River.”
I thought about his run — Colter was stripped of his clothing, including his shoes — as I worked by way around the trails. I could only imagine the pain he endure running through the prickly pear cactuses.
Did he get away? Visit the park to find out.
In 1962 the Three Forks of the Missouri was designated as a “Registered National Historic Landmark” by the U.S. Department of the Interior and National Park Service. That has allowed visitors to enjoy the area ever since, and if you’re lucky, you might even see a moose wandering through the vegetation.