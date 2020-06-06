Walking amongst the charred remains of trees while heading toward Passage Falls presents an eerie feeling. The devastation from a fire in 2006 can be seen in every direction.
But amongst the destruction that took place is a forest floor ripe with regrowth. A new life cycle has begun, which makes for an educational hike for all who traverse the Passage Creek Trail.
I recently made the trip from Belgrade to Paradise Valley primarily to see the gorgeous waterfall. It was a more than 4-mile roundtrip trek that provided plenty of photo opportunities and views that few have witnessed.
The trail to the falls parallels Passage Creek, and it was overflowing onto the trail in areas. Seeing the swift current flowing down stream I knew it would be a treat at the falls with the heavy runoff from snow melt.
Once at the falls, it can be viewed from below as well as above, and it’s one of the few areas on this hike where trees provide shade. The rest of the time hikers will be exposed to direct sunlight due to the burning.
The trail itself is an easy hike with a slight gradual incline until the final push toward the falls where the elevation climbs about 400 feet or so. Then there is a steep series of switchbacks to the bottom of the falls.
From the trailhead parking lot there is a bridge that crosses Mill Creek and then a second bridge that crosses Passage Creek about a half mile up the trail. Once you’ve reached the third bridge, the trails forks. Continue to the right up to the falls. The trail that crosses the bridge, which is Wallace Creek Trail, leads to Mount Wallace.
Once completing the final push to the top of the trail, there is a small cabin to the right on private property. Stay to the left to begin the descent to the river bed below. There is also a trail that branches off and leads to the top of the falls, although hikers will need to go over and under a couple of fallen trees.
The return trip is just scenic as the climb to the falls, and it was at point that I began to notice new trees growing along the trail. I also viewed tracks from mountain bikers and horses, so be aware of others while on this hike.
At one point a snake slithered across the trail on my return trip, and I briefly spoke with a fisherman who claimed to be having plenty of success despite the murky waters due to the high runoff.
Be sure to take sun block as there is little shade, and I brought a second pair of shoes expecting that there might be mud along the trail, and there was.
The drive to the trailhead is just as scenic as the hike itself. I passed several cabins and homes along Mill Creek Road as well as a bible camp, and the gravel road is well maintained.
How to get there: From Bozeman take I-90 east to Livingston, and then go south on Hwy 89 towards Gardiner. Turn left on Mill Creek Road and then drive 13 miles (the first 6 is paved) to the trailhead on the right.
— Dan Chesnet is the sports editor at the Belgrade News and may be reached at dchesnet@belgrade-news.com