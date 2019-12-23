Take away the first half of the season opener and Three Forks has been on a tear to begin the season.
The Wolves extended their winning streak to three over the weekend with road victories at Big Timber Thursday and Whitehall Friday. Dustin Dalke and Micaiah Hauser combined for 44 points in the 60-44 win against the Herders, and then combined for 37 in a 71-48 win against Whitehall.
“They’re playing as a team right now which is awesome,” fourth-year Wolves coach Terry Hauser said. “It’s been fun coaching them so far.”
Three Forks (3-1, 2-0) trailed by more than 20 points in the first half en route to losing to Huntley Project on Dec. 13. Since then, however, the Wolves have shined on both ends of the floor and coach Hauser noted it was a case of first game jitters.
“We’ve only had one bad half of basketball this year and that was that first half against Huntley. And I do think it was just a new team, jitters, young team, and guys were nervous,” he said. “Even in that game, we cut that lead down to eight. We were down about 27. We played right with them in the second half and then went and beat a good team in Fairfield.”
Three Forks beat Fairfield by eight the following night and then began District 5B play with a pair of routs. The Wolves got off to quick starts each night and tallied 60 points through three quarters in Big Timber and 58 in Whitehall.
“We’re all playing well. We’re playing as a team, that’s the main thing. We don’t have a lot in,” said coach Hauser. “My philosophy on offense is to kind of run a lot of sets at people into a four-out and we only have a couple sets, so we’ve just been kind of running a four-out. They just move the ball and get penetration and make the extra pass, and it’s been playing it’s course and we’ve been able to score.”
Micaiah Hauser poured in a game-high 24 points in Big Timber and then added 20 in Whitehall. Dalke scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, while Owen Long chipped in with 14 in Whitehall.
“We’ve got a few shooters and they’ve been shooting well,” said coach Hauser. “Like I said, just moving the ball and making the defense move. It’s kind of tough to defend when you got shooters everywhere and you got to space the floor.”
Coach Hauser added that the goal is to improve every day and with each game moving forward.
“So far we’ve done that," he said. "Over this Christmas break we’ll give them a few days off and come back to work. Hopefully those practices over break we can keep improving.”
Three Forks returns to action Jan. 3 with another conference game at Jefferson, and then hosts longtime rival Manhattan on Jan. 10.
Three Forks 60, Big Timber 44
Three Forks 23 16 21 0 - 60
Big Timber 7 11 14 12 - 44
THREE FORKS (2-1) - Trenton Nimmick 1 0-0 2, Micaiah Hauser 9 4-6 24, Owen Long 2 0-0 5, Zach Pitcher 2 0-0 6, Dustin Dalke 7 6-6 20, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Tyler Williams 0 0-1 0, Austin Allen 1 0-0 3, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 10-15 60.
BIG TIMBER (1-2) - Dawson Laverell 7 2-2 19, Connor Giesecke 0 0-0 0, Codee Mems 1 0-0 3, Braedon Stosich 0 0-0 0, Austin Nevin 1 0-0 2, kuirt Gallings 2 0-0 4, Brayden Young 0 0-0 0, Cody Stene 2 0-2 4, Tristin Matzik 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 2-4 44.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Hauser 2, Pitcher 2, Long 1, Allen 1), BT 6 (Laverell 3, Shephard 2, Mems 1).
Three Forks 71, Whitehall 48
Three Forks 16 21 20 14 - 71
Whitehall 7 12 13 16 - 48
THREE FORKS (3-1) - Trenton Nimmick 1 0-0 3, Micaiah Hauser 74-4 20, Owen Long 5 1-3 14, Zach Pitcher 2 0-0 5, Dustin Dalke 8 1-11 17, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Tyler Williams 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 3 0-0 6, Mayson Shively 1 0-0 2, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Devan Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0, Antonia Boggio 2 0-2 4. Totals: 29 6-10 71.
WHITEHALL (1-3) - Flint Smith 3 0-0 6, Brendan Wagner 3 0-1 9, Mason Alexander 3 0-0 9, Hayden Hagulet 2 0-0 5, Dylon Smith 4 0-1 8, Lane Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kobe Shields 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-6 48.
3-point goals: TF 7 (Long 3, Hauser 2, Nimmick 1, Pitcher 1), White 7 (Wagner 3, Alexander 3, Hagulet 1).