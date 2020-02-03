During its six-game win streak, Three Forks has excelled on the defensive end of the court. That continued over the weekend in a pair of conference home games.
The Wolves limited Jefferson to four first quarter points en route to a 68-42 District 5B victory Friday, and then held Whitehall to 17 first half points in a 63-39 win Saturday.
“We put together another great defensive effort. We held them (Whitehall) to 28 points at the end of the third quarter and that’s kind of what we preached this week is putting the clamps down a little bit, talking on defense, and that’s mainly what we did in our practices this week,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “I was glad to see it come full effect all weekend. Nobody scored 50 on us this weekend.”
Dustin Dalke and Micaiah Hauser tallied 16 and 14 points, respectively, against Whitehall.
“We had a nice little play against their zone where Micaiah ooped us and that got the crowd going in the third quarter a little bit,” said coach Hauser. “That was pretty sweet.”
Whitehall committed 19 turnovers and did not have a player reach double figures. Hayden Hoagland was the team’s leading scorer with nine points.
Eight Wolves scored in the contest and Owen Long had eight. Austin Allen, Trenton Nimmick and Zach Pitcher each had seven.
“Last night the scoring was pretty event too,” said coach Hauser. “We’ve been getting it from everywhere which makes us a lot tougher to defend.”
Friday the Wolves jumped out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and led 38-18 at halftime. Dalke led the charge en route to finishing with a game-high 16 points. Micaiah Hauser and Owen Long each had 12.
Jefferson was led by 16 points from Avery Stiles.
Three Forks (12-2, 8-0) wraps up the conference portion of its schedule at Manhattan Feb. 7 and hosting Townsend Feb. 8. Then the Wolves will cap the regular season with non-conference games against Deer Lodge and Columbus.
“We got two weeks to improve a little bit on what we’re doing and just keep getting better, grinding, and before you know it tournament time will be here,” said coach Hauser. “Which is one of the best times of the year.”
With a victory against Manhattan, the Wolves will lock up the No. 1 seed heading into the District 5B Tournament, which will be held Feb. 20-22 in Belgrade.
Three Forks 68, Jefferson 42
Jefferson 4 14 11 13 - 42
Three Forks 21 17 22 8 - 68
JEFFERSON (5-8) - Braden Morris 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Yanzick 2 0-0 5, Avery Stiles 6 0-2 16, Joey Visser 0 0-0 0, Tyler Harrington 3 0-2 7, Josiah Williams 1 0-0 2, Trent McMaster 1 0-0 3, Luke Eckmann 0 0-0 0, Jake Genger 1 1-2 3, Derek Nygaard 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 1-6 42.
THREE FORKS (11-2) - Trenton Nimmick 0 0-1 0, Micaiah Hauser 4 1-1 12, Owen Long 5 0-0 12, Zach Pitcher 3 0-0 8, Dustin Dalke 7 0-0 16, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 4 1-2 10, Mayson Shively 0 1-2 1, Walker Page 2 1-2 5, Zane Hansen 1 0-0 2, Antonio Boggio 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 4-10 68.
3-point goals: Jeff 7 (Stiles 4, Yanzick 1, Harrington 1, McMaster 1), TF 10 (Hauser 3, Long 2, Pitcher 2, Dalke 2, Allen 1).
Three Forks 63, Whitehall 39
Whitehall 8 9 7 15 - 39
Three Forks 18 16 18 11 - 63
WHITEHALL (2-12) - Chance Grimes 0 0-0 0, Flint Smith 3 0-0 6, Brendon Wagner 2 0-0 6, Mason Alexander 1 0-0 3, Hayden Hoagland 4 1-6 9, Kenzie Hugelet 2 0-0 4, Dylan Smith 2 0-0 4, Parker Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lane Wagner 1 2-2 5, Kobe Shields 1 0-0 2, Colton Prevost 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-8 39.
THREE FORKS (12-2) - Trenton Nimmick 3 0-0 7, Micaiah Hauser 6 2-3 14, Owen Long 3 0-0 8, Zach Pitcher 2 1-2 7, Dustin Dalke 6 4-6 16, Zach Butcher 0 0-0 0, Austin Allen 3 1-2 7, Mayson Shively 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 1-2 1, Zane Hansen 0 0-0 0, Antonio Boggio 1 1-3 3. Totals: 24 10-18 63.
3-point goals: White 4 (B. Wagner 2, Alexander 1, L. Wagner 1), TF 5 (Long 2, Pitcher 2, Hauser 1).